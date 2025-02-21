Police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in west-end dispensary theft

A 29-year-old man is in custody and police are searching for one other suspect in connection with the violent theft of a west-end dispensary.

Police say two men approached a dispensary in the Eglinton Avenue West and Dufferin Street area just before 6:30 p.m. on January 24.

They say as one man knocked on the door, the second man waited nearby armed with a rifle. As the employee opened the door, police say both men rushed in and forced them to the ground.

Investigators say a quantity of cash and cannabis products were taken before the suspects fled the scene.

Police were able to identify one of the men and on February 20, Jocelyn Desbiens was taken into custody and charged with six robbery and gun-related offences. Investigators say an AK-47 rifle was allegedly recovered.

Police have released an image of the second suspect who remains at large. He’s described as having a medium build and was last seen wearing white pants, a white hooded sweater and black running shoes. Investigators say he is considered armed and dangerous.