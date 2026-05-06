Trial for Toronto couple charged in death of neighbour in Liberty Village underway

The body of Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib was found in a garbage compactor in a building in Liberty Village on June 8, 2023. CITYNEWS

By Dilshad Burman and John Marchesan

Posted May 6, 2026 11:55 am.

The trial began Tuesday for a Toronto couple accused of murdering their neighbour in Liberty Village.

Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib lived alone in a townhouse at 26 Western Battery Road and was reported missing to the police in June 2023. His body was discovered in the garbage compactor at 54 East Liberty on June 8.

First responders were initially called to the building in response to reports of hazardous materials in the compactor room, but no medical assistance was required.

Khoa Tran of Toronto was arrested and initially charged with indignity to a human body and obstruction of justice. The charge was soon upgraded to second-degree murder. His wife, Quynh (Isabelle) Nguyen, is charged with being an accessory after the fact and doing an indignity to the body.

Habib was completing post-production on his first feature film, “Fat Lady Sriracha,” at the time of his death.

“This is a great loss for the CFC and Canada’s creative community,” the Canadian Film Centre said in a statement on June 20, calling him a gifted storyteller and filmmaker. “Reeyaz will be deeply missed by so many.”

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