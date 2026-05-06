Tickets now available for World Cup fan festival in Toronto

Tickets for the World Cup fan festival in Toronto are now available, more than a month before the tournament officially kicks off.

The fan festival is set to be held at Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway park between June 11 and July 19, timed to coincide with match days.

The City of Toronto says general admission tickets are free but the reservation has to be made online in advance as they will not be available at the gate.

Toronto reversed its controversial plan to charge $10 per ticket after strong public criticism. The city had initially advertised the festival as a free event.

The ticketing site shows premium tickets listed between $100 and $300 before tax and fees.

In a news release issued today, the city says fans with general admission tickets will not be allowed to re-enter the festival grounds if they leave, while those with premium tickets will be “guaranteed entry and enhanced experiences.”

It says a maximum of four general admission tickets can be reserved per transaction, and those booking their spots online are expected to receive bar codes starting May 15.