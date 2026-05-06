Nine cases confirmed in legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Toronto: health unit

Toronto public health officials say nine cases have been confirmed in an outbreak of legionnaires’ disease.

Toronto Public Health says there’s been no change in the number of confirmed cases as of Wednesday, and officials are investigating the source of the outbreak.

Citing patient confidentiality, the location of the outbreak was not specified by the health unit, however, the risk to the public remains low.

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious respiratory illness caused by legionella bacteria that can lead to pneumonia, with symptoms that may include high fever and chills.

Public Health Ontario says the bacteria is naturally present in water sources and can multiply in poorly maintained man-made water systems such as cooling towers and humidifiers.

The disease is spread when people breathe in small water droplets containing the bacteria, which are not spread from person to person.

Toronto’s legionnaires’ outbreak comes after an outbreak in London, Ont., last summer was linked to pneumonia in at least 94 people, resulting in four deaths and 86 hospitalizations.