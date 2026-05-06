Nine cases confirmed in legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Toronto: health unit

This 2009 colorized 8000X electron micrograph image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a large grouping of Gram-negative Legionella pneumophila bacteria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Janice Haney Carr

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 6, 2026 3:58 pm.

Toronto public health officials say nine cases have been confirmed in an outbreak of legionnaires’ disease. 

Toronto Public Health says there’s been no change in the number of confirmed cases as of Wednesday, and officials are investigating the source of the outbreak.

Citing patient confidentiality, the location of the outbreak was not specified by the health unit, however, the risk to the public remains low.

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious respiratory illness caused by legionella bacteria that can lead to pneumonia, with symptoms that may include high fever and chills.

Public Health Ontario says the bacteria is naturally present in water sources and can multiply in poorly maintained man-made water systems such as cooling towers and humidifiers.

The disease is spread when people breathe in small water droplets containing the bacteria, which are not spread from person to person.

Toronto’s legionnaires’ outbreak comes after an outbreak in London, Ont., last summer was linked to pneumonia in at least 94 people, resulting in four deaths and 86 hospitalizations.

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