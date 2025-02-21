Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King to resign today, Rob Lantz to replace him

CHARLOTTETOWN — Today is the last day in office for Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King, who announced Thursday he is stepping down in the interest of his family and the people of the Island.

The Progressive Conservative caucus says it has chosen Education Minister Rob Lantz as interim party leader and 34th premier of the province.

Lantz served briefly as party leader in 2015 but resigned after failing to win election that year, and he was first elected to the legislature in 2023.

King, who has been premier since May 2019, says the public nature of the job and a steady stream of crises that hit the Island took a toll.

The Tories were re-elected in 2023, forming a majority and currently holding 20 of the 27 seats in the legislature.

King says he will step down today at noon, and Lantz is scheduled to be sworn in soon afterwards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press