The Big Story
Why Trump turned on Ukraine
Posted February 21, 2025 7:22 am.
Last Updated February 21, 2025 7:45 am.
In today’s The Big Story podcast, U.S. President Donald Trump has a plan to end the war in Ukraine. It’s basically, cut off support, and capitulate to Vladimir Putin.
It has been three years since Russia’s illegal invasion. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have died defending their country.
This week, the Trump administration cancelled future aid for Ukraine and set up peace talks with Russia that excluded Ukrainian officials.
Host David Smith speaks with Russia expert Marcus Kolga about what will happen next at this critical juncture in the conflict.