The Big Story

Why Trump turned on Ukraine

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade press service, Ukrainian servicemen fire an MRLS BM-21 'Grad' towards Russian army positions near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Feb. 15, 2025. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade via AP)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted February 21, 2025 7:22 am.

Last Updated February 21, 2025 7:45 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, U.S. President Donald Trump has a plan to end the war in Ukraine. It’s basically, cut off support, and capitulate to Vladimir Putin.

It has been three years since Russia’s illegal invasion. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have died defending their country.

This week, the Trump administration cancelled future aid for Ukraine and set up peace talks with Russia that excluded Ukrainian officials.

Host David Smith speaks with Russia expert Marcus Kolga about what will happen next at this critical juncture in the conflict.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Top Stories

Canada wins 4 Nations Face-Off Championship game, beating U.S. in overtime

Connor McDavid scored at 8:18 of overtime as Canada defeated the United States 3-2 in a riveting 4 Nations Face-Off final Thursday. The Edmonton Oilers captain took a pass off from Mitch Marner in front...

57m ago

Sunwing passengers recount travel chaos after airline cancels flights

Sunwing passengers stranded by the airline's sudden cancellation of all southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport continue to share stories of travel chaos and sleepless nights as they desperately...

12h ago

Man critically injured in Davenport stabbing

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in Toronto's Davenport neighbourhood. Toronto Paramedics were called to an address at 1139 Dovercourt Road near Ossington Avenue and...

2h ago

Justin Trudeau's son releases debut single 'Til The Nights Done'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's son has officially launched his music career by releasing his first single, "Til The Nights Done." Xavier Trudeau, the Prime Minister's eldest son, dropped the R&B...

44m ago

