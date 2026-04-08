Price of Lotto Max tickets going up next week, but OLG says bigger jackpots coming

Lotto Max display in Joyceville, Ont., on July 22. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press.

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 8, 2026 12:10 pm.

Starting Tuesday, April 14, the cost of a Lotto Max ticket will be going up from $5 to $6.

That’s the bad news.

The good news, the OLG says, is the potential jackpot — now capped at $80 million — will increase to a record-setting $90 million.

The OLG says the changes also include new $100,000 Maxplus prizes for every draw. The number of $100,000 prizes up for grabs will be determined by the jackpot size.

“For example, when the jackpot is $10 million, 10 additional prizes of $100,000 will be drawn,” the OLG explained in a release. “At $20 million, there will be 20 additional $100,000 prizes – and so on, up to 90 additional $100,000 prizes when the jackpot hits $90 million.”

The OLG adds that the overall odds of winning any prize will improve, from approximately 1 in 7 to 1 in 5.8.

The odds of winning the main Jackpot, however, will worsen a bit from around 1 in 33,294,800 per play to 1 in 33,446,140 per play.

“Each $6 play will now include four selections of seven numbers. That’s one more selection than before,” it adds.

The OLG’s Tony Bitonti told CityNews it’s the first price adjustment since Lotto Max was launched 17 years ago.

“Rather than raising the price on its own, we’re doing it alongside these significant enhancements,” he stressed.

“It’s about offering more, not just charging more.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Sarnia MP crosses the floor, federal Liberals now 1 short of majority government

The Member of Parliament from Sarnia—Lambton—Bkejwanong, Marilyn Gladu, is crossing the floor to join the Liberals, making the government one short of a majority. Gladu said, in a statement, she...

2h ago

McLaughlin Planetarium being demolished after over 5 decades in Toronto

The iconic McLaughlin Planetarium is being demolished, marking the end of an era for a tourist attraction that has stood in Toronto for more than five decades. The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) opened...

2h ago

City of Toronto upgrading all street lights to LED by 2035

The City of Toronto along with Toronto Hydro is taking what Mayor Olivia Chow calls a "major step forward to modernize our street lighting system," by converting all streetlights to LED by 2035. As...

37m ago

14-year-old arrested after series of 'disturbing' assaults posted on social media

South Simcoe police say they have arrested a 14-year-old after an investigation into a ``targeted and disturbing'' assault on a person with a disability. Police say over the past several weeks they...

2h ago

Top Stories

Sarnia MP crosses the floor, federal Liberals now 1 short of majority government

The Member of Parliament from Sarnia—Lambton—Bkejwanong, Marilyn Gladu, is crossing the floor to join the Liberals, making the government one short of a majority. Gladu said, in a statement, she...

2h ago

McLaughlin Planetarium being demolished after over 5 decades in Toronto

The iconic McLaughlin Planetarium is being demolished, marking the end of an era for a tourist attraction that has stood in Toronto for more than five decades. The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) opened...

2h ago

City of Toronto upgrading all street lights to LED by 2035

The City of Toronto along with Toronto Hydro is taking what Mayor Olivia Chow calls a "major step forward to modernize our street lighting system," by converting all streetlights to LED by 2035. As...

37m ago

14-year-old arrested after series of 'disturbing' assaults posted on social media

South Simcoe police say they have arrested a 14-year-old after an investigation into a ``targeted and disturbing'' assault on a person with a disability. Police say over the past several weeks they...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:36
Toronto forecast: Temperatures warming up as rainfall ramps up

Temperatures are expected to warm up across Southern Ontario followed by spring-like showers; here's what you need to know.

5h ago

1:06
Firefighters battle three-alarm industrial blaze in Etobicoke

Toronto Fire says multiple aerials, more than a dozen fire trucks and 80 firefighters are working to extinguish a three-alarm blaze in Etobicoke.

5h ago

1:56
U.S. and Iran agree to 2-week ceasefire

Donald Trump has pulled back from his threat to bomb Iran, less than two hours before the deadline he set for Tehran to comply.

5h ago

2:29
TDSB projects 289 fewer teaching positions next school year

Elementary teachers in Toronto are warning that cuts the TDSB says are due to declining enrolment could be deeper. Mark McAllister looks at the math and the blame the Ford government is facing.

18h ago

2:03
Temperature swings continue through the week

The temperature will continue to be up-and-down this week with potential rain and even some wet snow on Friday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has more on this week's forecast.

14h ago

More Videos