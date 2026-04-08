Price of Lotto Max tickets going up next week, but OLG says bigger jackpots coming

Starting Tuesday, April 14, the cost of a Lotto Max ticket will be going up from $5 to $6.

That’s the bad news.

The good news, the OLG says, is the potential jackpot — now capped at $80 million — will increase to a record-setting $90 million.

The OLG says the changes also include new $100,000 Maxplus prizes for every draw. The number of $100,000 prizes up for grabs will be determined by the jackpot size.

“For example, when the jackpot is $10 million, 10 additional prizes of $100,000 will be drawn,” the OLG explained in a release. “At $20 million, there will be 20 additional $100,000 prizes – and so on, up to 90 additional $100,000 prizes when the jackpot hits $90 million.”

The OLG adds that the overall odds of winning any prize will improve, from approximately 1 in 7 to 1 in 5.8.

The odds of winning the main Jackpot, however, will worsen a bit from around 1 in 33,294,800 per play to 1 in 33,446,140 per play.

“Each $6 play will now include four selections of seven numbers. That’s one more selection than before,” it adds.

The OLG’s Tony Bitonti told CityNews it’s the first price adjustment since Lotto Max was launched 17 years ago.

“Rather than raising the price on its own, we’re doing it alongside these significant enhancements,” he stressed.

“It’s about offering more, not just charging more.”