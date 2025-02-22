3 arrested, 4 others sought in drug and break-and-enter investigation

Photos of four suspects being sought by Toronto police in a drug and break-and-enter investigation. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted February 22, 2025 8:45 am.

Last Updated February 22, 2025 8:46 am.

Three people are in custody and Toronto police are looking to identify four others in a drug and break-and-enter investigation.

Investigators say on December 1, 2024, several suspects used a sledgehammer to break into an apartment in the Dundas Street West and Islington Avenue area. No property was taken and no one in the apartment was physically injured.

Two days later, police say three suspects used a crowbar to break into an apartment in the same area. Investigators managed to arrest one person while two other individuals fled the scene.

Alden O’Neil Nunes, 45, of Whitby was charged with six break-and-enter and drug offences.

Following a search of the residence, police recovered approximately 5.5 kg of methamphetamines, heroin and drug production tools.

Further searches of GTA and Montreal residences between December 4, 2024, and February 4, 202,5 uncovered additional drugs and drug paraphernalia, break-in tools, and $20,000 in Canadian currency.

During that period Inderdip Singh Sahota, 36, of Brampton and Shivansh Sharma, 34, of Kleinburg were arrested and have been charged with a combined 10 drug offences.

Photos of Alden O’Neil Nunes, Inderdip Singh Sahota, and Shivansh Sharma. TPS/HO

Investigators are searching for four other men in connection with this investigation.

The first suspect is describe as being between 20-30 years old, five-foot-seven with a medium build. He was last seen wearing black Nike running shoes, black Nike sweatpants and black Nike running shoes.

The second suspect is described as being between 30-40 years old, five-foot-10 with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing beige shoes, olive green cargo pants, a black leather jacket, a grey and white camo hat, wa hite face mask, and black gloves.

The third suspect is described as being between 20-30 years old, five-foot-six with a thin build. He was last seen wearing black Nike running shoes, black pants and a black hooded Roots sweater.

The fourth suspect is described as being 20-30 years old, five-foot-10 with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing white running shoes, black pants, and a black hooded Helmut Lang sweater.

