4 suspects sought after violent East Gwillimbury home invasion

York Regional Police vehicle.

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 14, 2026 1:47 pm.

Last Updated April 14, 2026 1:48 pm.

York Regional Police investigators are trying to identify four suspects after a violent home invasion in East Gwillimbury early Monday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the Frederick Pearson Street and John Candy Drive area at around 1:00 a.m. on April 13, after three male suspects forced their way inside and began assaulting two occupants while a fourth suspect waited in a getaway vehicle.

Investigators say a gun was fired during the confrontation, but luckily no one was struck by the gunfire.

The suspects wore ski masks and all-black clothing.

The two occupants of the home suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The suspects fled in the getaway vehicle, described as a dark-coloured sedan.

“This is believed to be a targeted incident, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety,” police said in a release.

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