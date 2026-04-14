Air Canada reveals overhauled cabins with lie‑flat seats on single‑aisle jets, new premium suites

One of the biggest milestones comes on the Airbus A321XLR, which will become the first single‑aisle aircraft in Canada to offer lie‑flat Signature Class seats. Photo: Air Canada.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 14, 2026 6:59 am.

Last Updated April 14, 2026 7:00 am.

Air Canada is rolling out the most significant cabin redesign in its history, unveiling a new “Glowing Hearted” interior standard that will debut on its upcoming Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787‑10 aircraft.

The new interiors were showcased at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, where the airline highlighted changes across all classes — from larger entertainment screens and redesigned seats to new premium suites designed to elevate long‑haul travel.

One of the biggest milestones comes on the Airbus A321XLR, which will become the first single‑aisle aircraft in Canada to offer lie‑flat signature class seats. The jet, set to enter service this summer, is expected to open new trans-Atlantic routes and enhance premium service on longer North American flights.

The Boeing 787‑10 will introduce an even more exclusive product: the Air Canada Signature Plus Suite. These front‑cabin suites offer more space, higher privacy walls, a larger bed, and a dedicated guest seat. The two centre suites also feature retractable privacy panels, allowing up to four passengers to create a shared space while in cruise.

Air Canada is rolling out the most significant cabin redesign in its history. Photo: Air Canada.

Across all cabins, travellers can expect noticeable upgrades. Air Canada is installing new ergonomic seats with more personal space, larger 4K OLED entertainment screens, Bluetooth audio, and high‑powered USB‑C and AC outlets at every seat. Premium Economy will also receive extended privacy wings, while overhead bins throughout the aircraft are being enlarged.

The design language leans heavily into Canadian themes, with natural wood-grain accents, bronze metal finishes, leather‑grain textures, and subtle red stitching. On the A321XLR, passengers will board under a backlit canopy of maple leaves, while the 787‑10 will feature a sculpted entryway inspired by Canadian waterways.

The airline says the refreshed cabins are part of a broader fleet modernization. Rouge aircraft will transition between mainline and leisure service with updated interiors, while Air Canada Express planes operated by Jazz will also receive cabin upgrades and next‑generation free Wi‑Fi.

Air Canada plans to reveal its revamped onboard hospitality — including new food, beverage and service elements — later this year, rounding out what it describes as a fully reimagined, Canadian‑rooted travel experience.

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