3 GTA teens charged in attempted jewellery store robbery in Waterloo

Exterior view of Conestoga Mall in Waterloo is seen in this undated photo. GOOGLE

By John Marchesan

Posted February 23, 2025 8:38 am.

Three GTA teens are facing theft-related charges following a botched robbery attempt at a Waterloo mall.

Police say four males entered Conestoga Mall just before 6 p.m. on February 22 with their faces covered and carrying duffel bags.

Security at the mall intercepted the four as they approached a jewellery store and were escorting them out of the area when police arrived.

The four attempted to flee on foot but two were arrested immediately while a third was found at a nearby business. The fourth suspect managed to flee the scene in an unknown vehicle. No description of the suspect was immediately available.

Investigators say three empty hockey bags, two hammers and two crowbars were also found in the possession of the three arrested.

An 18-year-old from Toronto, a 17-year-old from Brampton, and a 16-year-old from Mississauga are all facing charges of attempted robbery, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The three have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 people injured in Highway 401 crash in Scarborough

One man is in critical condition and two others have been seriously injured following an early morning crash in Scarborough. Provincial police say just before 2 a.m. Sunday an MTO blocker truck and...

1h ago

Pope Francis is conscious and receiving supplemental oxygen following a respiratory crisis

Pope Francis was conscious but still receiving high flows of supplemental oxygen Sunday following a respiratory crisis and blood transfusions, as he remains in critical condition with a complex...

48m ago

Carney under pressure as Liberal leadership candidates prepare for French debate

OTTAWA — Presumed Liberal leadership front-runner Mark Carney faces a major test Monday in Montreal, when he and his rivals square off in person for the first time in a French-language debate. Carney...

2h ago

Ford set to release party platform Monday, days before election vote

Ontario’s main party leaders are fanning out across the province again today as the final weekend of the provincial election wraps before election day. Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is...

7m ago

Top Stories

3 people injured in Highway 401 crash in Scarborough

One man is in critical condition and two others have been seriously injured following an early morning crash in Scarborough. Provincial police say just before 2 a.m. Sunday an MTO blocker truck and...

1h ago

Pope Francis is conscious and receiving supplemental oxygen following a respiratory crisis

Pope Francis was conscious but still receiving high flows of supplemental oxygen Sunday following a respiratory crisis and blood transfusions, as he remains in critical condition with a complex...

48m ago

Carney under pressure as Liberal leadership candidates prepare for French debate

OTTAWA — Presumed Liberal leadership front-runner Mark Carney faces a major test Monday in Montreal, when he and his rivals square off in person for the first time in a French-language debate. Carney...

2h ago

Ford set to release party platform Monday, days before election vote

Ontario’s main party leaders are fanning out across the province again today as the final weekend of the provincial election wraps before election day. Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Rain and wet snow on the way

A mix of snow and rain is expected to hit the GTA this week. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the long-range forecast.

14h ago

2:03
OPP issue warning after snow fort tragedy near Montreal

After a 13-year-old girl died following a snow fort collapse in Quebec, OPP are reminding Ontario families to use caution and supervise outdoor play with children. David Zura explains.

15h ago

2:48
Sunwing flights resume at Pearson airport as customers remain stranded

Despite Sunwing flights resuming at Pearson airport, the travel nightmares continue for Sunwing customers stranded abroad. Shauna Hunt with more on the travel debacle and why one expert says it's deserving a transport Canada investigation. 
1:58
Cold temperatures below seasonal average

There is a chance of flurries across the GTA this weekend. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.
2:10
Ottawa to slash internal trade barriers: source

A government source has confirmed Internal Trade minister Anita Anand is ready to remove half the federal trade exemptions in the Canada Free Trade Agreement. The move is part of a push to open up interprovincial trade.
More Videos