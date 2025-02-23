3 GTA teens charged in attempted jewellery store robbery in Waterloo

Three GTA teens are facing theft-related charges following a botched robbery attempt at a Waterloo mall.

Police say four males entered Conestoga Mall just before 6 p.m. on February 22 with their faces covered and carrying duffel bags.

Security at the mall intercepted the four as they approached a jewellery store and were escorting them out of the area when police arrived.

The four attempted to flee on foot but two were arrested immediately while a third was found at a nearby business. The fourth suspect managed to flee the scene in an unknown vehicle. No description of the suspect was immediately available.

Investigators say three empty hockey bags, two hammers and two crowbars were also found in the possession of the three arrested.

An 18-year-old from Toronto, a 17-year-old from Brampton, and a 16-year-old from Mississauga are all facing charges of attempted robbery, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The three have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.