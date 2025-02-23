Toronto-based rapper wanted in alleged east end assault

A Toronto-based rapper is wanted in connection with an alleged assault in the east end of the city.

Investigators say they were called to the Pape Avenue and Danforth Avenue area just before 4 a.m. on February 10 after a man allegedly assaulted another person.

Jevonn Smith, who is also known by the stage name Moula 1st, is wanted for assault, assault/choking and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Smith is described as Black, five-foot-11 with a thin build and short black hair.