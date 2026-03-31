Toronto police say three men have been arrested in connection with a six‑month investigation into a series of high‑end residential break‑and‑enters in Toronto and York Region, where suspects allegedly disguised themselves as construction workers to slip into apartment and condo buildings during the day.

The investigation — dubbed Project Compass — began in September 2025 after authorities in Toronto identified a pattern of daytime break‑ins involving stolen jewellery, precious metals, cash, heirlooms and other valuables.

Police say more than 30 homes were hit, with losses exceeding $1 million.

The break‑ins spanned a wide area, affecting buildings in both Toronto and York Region. Detectives say the operation was organized, deliberate and repeated over several months.

Toronto police say three men have been arrested in connection with a six‑month investigation into a series of high‑end residential break‑and‑enters in Toronto and York Region. Photo: TPS.

3 men in custody disguised as construction workers to enter buildings

According to investigators, the suspects wore construction clothing to blend in with residential buildings and avoid drawing suspicion from security staff and residents. Once inside, they allegedly forced entry into units and targeted small, high‑value items that could be quickly concealed and resold.

Police say the group used a newer‑model silver Jeep Compass while committing the offences — a detail that helped investigators link the incidents across multiple neighbourhoods.

Police announced the arrests of three men, each facing a long list of charges tied to the alleged break‑and‑enter ring. They were identified as Mindia Jintcharashvli, 41, of Vaughan, Valeri Mandaria, 35, of Vaughan, and Imeda Khabuliani, 49, of Toronto.

The trio face hundreds of combined charges, including possession of proceeds of crime, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and break and enter. All three men appeared in court on Monday morning.

Investigators say they have released images of the accused and believe additional victims may not yet have come forward.

Detectives are urging anyone who noticed missing valuables, suspicious activity or unfamiliar individuals dressed as construction workers in their building to contact police.