Peel Regional Police says several suspects are wanted following an attempted robbery at a jewellery store in Brampton where the perpetrators allegedly drove a vehicle through the storefront window but failed to gain entry.

CityNews received a news tip regarding a robbery at Kumari Jewellers in the Hurontario Street and Ray Lawson Boulevard area on Sunday afternoon.

Initial photos from the scene showed the storefront smashed with windows broken. Peel Regional Police officers attended the Brampton jewellery store, which is now boarded up.

A police spokesperson said at around 2 p.m., a group of suspects attempted to enter the store using a vehicle but were unsuccessful and fled the area in a separate car.

“Nothing was stolen, there were no reported injuries, and the investigation is ongoing,” police said.

Authorities located the vehicle used to smash the jewellery store’s front windows. As many as five suspects are wanted, police said.