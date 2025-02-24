Toronto readies for flood risk as piles of snow start to melt this week

A worker uses a snowblower to clear snow from Nathan Phillips Square at city hall following a heavy snowfall in Toronto, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 24, 2025 5:03 pm.

Officials in Toronto say the city is ready to respond to any potential flooding as piles of snow accumulated during recent storms start to melt.

They say crews will be deployed to inspect and clear catch basins in flood-prone areas ahead of warmer temperatures expected this week.

Officials say snow removal operations across the city will also help reduce the volume of snow that could melt and contribute to flooding.

They say equipment and crews will be ready at strategic locations to quickly respond to any flooding that occurs.

Environment Canada is forecasting warmer weather in Toronto this week, with a high of four degrees and a chance of showers on Tuesday. Above-zero temperatures are expected until Friday.

City officials said last week it could take three weeks to finish trucking away the piles of snow restricting traffic and blocking sidewalks after two rounds of heavy snowfall this month.

City staff say Toronto hasn’t had to clear this much snow in more than three years, since a major storm in January 2022.

Hospitals, main streets, transit stops, school bus loading zones and sidewalks get the first priority in snow removal.

Top Stories

Trump says tariffs starting on Canada and Mexico in March

resident Donald Trump said Monday that his tariffs on Canada and Mexico are starting next month, ending a monthlong suspension on the planned import taxes that could potentially hurt economic growth and...

52m ago

Ontario PCs make $40B in platform promises, pledge to axe floor price for alcohol

Ontario's Progressive Conservatives released their platform Monday, with three days until election day, and it contains $40 billion in promises plus a proposal to get rid of the minimum retail price for...

5h ago

Man pleads guilty in random stabbing at High Park subway station that killed woman, injured another

A man about to stand trial for fatally stabbing a woman, and injuring another, in random attacks onboard a TTC subway at High Park station in 2022 has entered surprise guilty pleas, telling the court through...

2h ago

Ontario election 2025: How, where and when you can vote

After months of hinting from Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford, it became official that Ontarians will head to the polls for a Feb. 27 election. You can vote by mail, at your local election office, at an advance...

4h ago

