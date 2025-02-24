Toronto readies for flood risk as piles of snow start to melt this week

Officials in Toronto say the city is ready to respond to any potential flooding as piles of snow accumulated during recent storms start to melt.

They say crews will be deployed to inspect and clear catch basins in flood-prone areas ahead of warmer temperatures expected this week.

Officials say snow removal operations across the city will also help reduce the volume of snow that could melt and contribute to flooding.

They say equipment and crews will be ready at strategic locations to quickly respond to any flooding that occurs.

Environment Canada is forecasting warmer weather in Toronto this week, with a high of four degrees and a chance of showers on Tuesday. Above-zero temperatures are expected until Friday.

City officials said last week it could take three weeks to finish trucking away the piles of snow restricting traffic and blocking sidewalks after two rounds of heavy snowfall this month.

City staff say Toronto hasn’t had to clear this much snow in more than three years, since a major storm in January 2022.

Hospitals, main streets, transit stops, school bus loading zones and sidewalks get the first priority in snow removal.