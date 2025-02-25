‘A wake-up call’: Report urges agri-food export diversification amid tariff threat

David Reid drives a seeding rig as he plants a canola crop on the family's farm near Cremona, Alta., Tuesday, May 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 25, 2025 10:00 am.

Last Updated February 25, 2025 10:19 am.

TORONTO — The Canadian agriculture industry needs to expand its international exports to hold its own against U.S. tariffs and global competitors, according to a new report from RBC.

Amid the looming tariff threat, the report says Canada’s agriculture and agri-food sector is vulnerable as more than 60 per cent of its exports go to the U.S.

It argues Canada has become too reliant on the U.S. for those exports, and over the years has become a dominant supplier for American grocery stores.

For instance, about 96 per cent of Canada’s canola oil went to the U.S. in 2024, while Canada also supplies the vast majority of potash for American farmers.

As a result of the growing relationship, Canada’s agri-food manufacturing sector quietly became the country’s largest source of manufacturing, the report said. Both countries have benefitted from their strong trading relationship.

But these advantages are now in jeopardy.

Tariffs on agriculture and agri-food products will make Canada a less desirable trading partner to the U.S. relative to other low-cost producers such as China and the Netherlands, the report said.

“Food and beverage manufacturing may also struggle to maintain investment levels, as one of its biggest selling features has been its preferential access to the world’s largest market.”

On the global stage, Canada is falling behind, with rivals like Brazil and Australia gaining market share in key markets, the report said. That means there are opportunities for diversification.

The report argues that Canada should start by taking advantage of its existing free-trade agreements, which provide access to more than two-thirds of the global economy. The next step is taking advantage of new growth markets, including in Southeast and South Asia.

India is another clear opportunity, the report said, in particular for plant-based proteins, where Canada can excel with its production of peas, lentils and soybeans.

But with the right measures, the report says Canada can increase its global share of agri-food exports, adding $44 billion in export value for the sector by 2035.

“To regain market share, Canada needs to focus on innovation, investment, export-oriented infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and overseas agri-food promotion,” the report said.

The report recommends that Canada invest in innovation in the agri-food sector, as well as fix internet and cellphone access in rural areas so farmers are able to adopt the latest generation of technology.

It also recommends investing in Canada’s export infrastructure to improve turnaround times at ports, as well as marketing Canadian products more effectively on the world stage.

The report envisions Canada making big strides in growing key industries such as the greenhouse sector, aquaculture and beef.

“Moving from short-term reactionary tactics to strategic growth, Canada can use the U.S. tariff threats as a wake-up call to leverage agriculture and agri-food as a driving force for trade diversification while building Canadian self-sufficiency.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bonnie Crombie endorses Mark Carney as federal Liberal leader

Bonnie Crombie, Ontario's head of Liberals, has endorsed candidate Mark Carney as the federal leader of the political party. Crombie, looking to become elected as Ontario's Premier in an election this...

4m ago

Mild temperatures won't last: Bitter cold expected to end the month in Toronto, GTA

Don't get used to those above-seasonal February temperatures just yet, as a bitterly cold stretch is forecasted to cap off the month in southern Ontario. On Monday, temperatures at Toronto's Pearson...

4h ago

Liberal leadership debate: Candidates reveal how they would stand up to Donald Trump

How Canada should stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump’s many threats against the economy and sovereignty of its northern neighbour was a running theme of Monday night’s French-language Liberal...

10h ago

10 ridings to watch on election day in Ontario

Thursday is election day in Ontario, and while the polls have consistently had the Progressive Conservatives cruising to re-election, there are various ridings across the province in which the results...

3h ago

Top Stories

Bonnie Crombie endorses Mark Carney as federal Liberal leader

Bonnie Crombie, Ontario's head of Liberals, has endorsed candidate Mark Carney as the federal leader of the political party. Crombie, looking to become elected as Ontario's Premier in an election this...

4m ago

Mild temperatures won't last: Bitter cold expected to end the month in Toronto, GTA

Don't get used to those above-seasonal February temperatures just yet, as a bitterly cold stretch is forecasted to cap off the month in southern Ontario. On Monday, temperatures at Toronto's Pearson...

4h ago

Liberal leadership debate: Candidates reveal how they would stand up to Donald Trump

How Canada should stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump’s many threats against the economy and sovereignty of its northern neighbour was a running theme of Monday night’s French-language Liberal...

10h ago

10 ridings to watch on election day in Ontario

Thursday is election day in Ontario, and while the polls have consistently had the Progressive Conservatives cruising to re-election, there are various ridings across the province in which the results...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Advanced voting numbers down from previous Ontario elections

The numbers are in following last week’s advanced voting, and it’s fueling concerns about low voter turnout, as is all the snow. Michelle Mackey has everything you need to know about casting your ballot.

10h ago

2:44
Doug Ford makes $40 billion in new promises in PC campaign platform

The newest platform piece includes losing the minimum retail price for liquor. Ford says he's prepared to continue on with provincial deficits to make up for protecting the economy from U.S. tariffs. Mark McAllister explains.

15h ago

2:05
Mayor Olivia Chow asks for review of Toronto's snow clearing contracts

More than a week after snow stopped falling many Toronto sidewalks remain treacherous, something Olivia Chow calls "unacceptable." Chow has asked for a review of the private contracts governing snow removal.

16h ago

2:49
Warm temperatures to only last the week

Warm and rainy conditions this week before bitter cold returns on Sunday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:04
"It was a bit of a shock", Jordan Romano on Jays move

Former Blue Jay Jordan Romano spoke to CityNews' Lindsay Dunn about signing with the Philadelphia Phillies and how surprised he was the Jays sent him to free agency.

17h ago

More Videos