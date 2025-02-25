Scotiabank Q1 profit down from year ago on one-time impairment charge

The Bank of Nova Scotia, or Scotiabank, signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 25, 2025 6:50 am.

Last Updated February 25, 2025 8:40 am.

TORONTO — The Bank of Nova Scotia reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it was hit by a one-time charge related to the sale of its banking operations in Colombia, Costa Rica and Panama to Davivienda.

Scotiabank reported net income of $993 million or 66 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, down from $2.20 billion or $1.68 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

The results in the most recent quarter included a $1.36-billion impairment charge related to the sale of its business in Colombia, Costa Rica and Panama.

Revenue totalled $9.37 billion, up from $8.43 billion in the same quarter last year, while the bank’s provision for credit losses totalled $1.16 billion, up from $962 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank says it earned $1.76 per share, up from an adjusted profit of $1.69 per share a year earlier.

The average analyst estimate was for an adjusted profit of $1.65 per share, according to according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

“Our results this quarter demonstrate the value of our diversified franchise and continued focus on deepening relationships with clients across our footprint,” Scotiabank CEO Scott Thomson said in a statement.

“We are encouraged by the progress towards our stated medium-term financial objectives and remain focused on supporting our clients as they navigate through this challenging period of economic uncertainty.”

Scotiabank says it Canadian banking operations earned $913 million in net income attributable to equity holders, down from $973 million a year ago, while its international banking business earned $651 million in net income attributable to equity holders, down from $713 million.

The bank’s global wealth management business earned $407 million in net income attributable to equity holders, up from $330 million in the same quarter last year.

Scotiabank’s global banking and markets business earned $517 million in net income attributable to equity holders, up from $388 million a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BNS)

The Canadian Press

