Toronto police to announce ‘enhanced cash reward’ for suspect in Fairview Mall shooting

Shocking gun violence in North York where a man was shot inside Fairview Mall. Afua Baah has the latest on the investigation and the ongoing hunt for the suspect who pulled the trigger.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 27, 2026 5:47 am.

Last Updated April 27, 2026 8:37 am.

Toronto police will announce an enhanced cash reward on Monday as the search intensifies for Kyle Douglas Prouse, the man wanted for shooting a security guard during an attempted jewellery store robbery at Fairview Mall last week.

Inspector Kristy Smith will be joined by Toronto Crime Stoppers Chair Sean Sportun at police headquarters, where they will outline the increased cash reward at 11 a.m.

Police were called to North York’s Fairview Mall, located near Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road, on the morning of April 21, where officers found a security guard suffering from a gunshot wound inside the shopping centre. Investigators say the suspect entered the mall just before opening and targeted the Michael Hill jewellery store, fleeing with stolen merchandise before being confronted by the guard.

During that confrontation, the guard was shot and later rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled in a white van, later abandoned, before switching to a black Honda Accord. Through investigation, police identified the wanted man as Prouse, 53, a Montreal resident with ties to Toronto and Vancouver.

CityNews confirmed Prouse is also connected to a $235,000 jewellery heist and a related auto theft in Durham Region in August 2023. Police believe a stolen vehicle was used in that break‑and‑enter.

Prouse is considered armed and dangerous, and investigators continue to warn the public not to approach him. Instead, anyone who spots him is urged to call 911 immediately.

Police have identified the suspect of a Fairview Mall shooting as Kyle Douglas Prouse. (TPS/HO).
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

6-year-old girl dies after falling from apartment window in North York: police

Toronto police say a six-year-old girl has died after falling from an apartment building in North York on Sunday night. Officers were called to the scene near Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive north of...

breaking

24m ago

Female motoryclist suffers life‑threatening injuries in Scarborough crash

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Scarborough early Monday, Toronto police say. Officers were called to Birchmount Road and McNicoll...

36m ago

Hwy. 401 express reopens in Etobicoke after crashes in both directions

A pair of collisions on Highway 401 brought delays through Etobicoke on Monday morning, with closures on the eastbound express lanes at Kipling Avenue and on the westbound lanes near Hwy. 400. Emergency...

35m ago

Mother, baby seriously injured after being struck by SUV in North York

A mother and her baby were seriously injured after being struck by an SUV in North York on Sunday night. Toronto police say they were called to the Caledonia Road and Glengrove Avenue West area, north...

3m ago

Top Stories

6-year-old girl dies after falling from apartment window in North York: police

Toronto police say a six-year-old girl has died after falling from an apartment building in North York on Sunday night. Officers were called to the scene near Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive north of...

breaking

24m ago

Female motoryclist suffers life‑threatening injuries in Scarborough crash

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Scarborough early Monday, Toronto police say. Officers were called to Birchmount Road and McNicoll...

36m ago

Hwy. 401 express reopens in Etobicoke after crashes in both directions

A pair of collisions on Highway 401 brought delays through Etobicoke on Monday morning, with closures on the eastbound express lanes at Kipling Avenue and on the westbound lanes near Hwy. 400. Emergency...

35m ago

Mother, baby seriously injured after being struck by SUV in North York

A mother and her baby were seriously injured after being struck by an SUV in North York on Sunday night. Toronto police say they were called to the Caledonia Road and Glengrove Avenue West area, north...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Freight and cruise traffic poised for growth

Toronto's port continues to see growth in bulk commodities while at the same time the cruise industry is laying out a long term strategy for continued growth in the Great Lakes. David Zura explains.

11h ago

0:39
Sunshine and comfortable temperatures to start the week

A sunny and warm start to the week as temperatures climb into the mid teens before rain and wind move in for Tuesday.

13h ago

3:03
Public appeal in extreme animal neglect case

The Humane Society of Greater Niagara is on the hunt for the previous owner of a dog found in severe neglect. David Zura reports.

April 25, 2026 9:21 pm EST EST

0:33
Double-digit temperatures return to end weekend

The rain moves out and sunshine returns for Sunday as do the warmer temperatures.

April 25, 2026 7:24 pm EST EST

2:10
Toronto Police search for three suspects after man killed in Etobicoke shooting

A man was gunned down while sitting in a vehicle in Etobicoke on Friday night. Afua Baah has the latest on the investigation into the city's latest homicide.

April 25, 2026 5:27 pm EST EST

More Videos