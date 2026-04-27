Toronto police will announce an enhanced cash reward on Monday as the search intensifies for Kyle Douglas Prouse, the man wanted for shooting a security guard during an attempted jewellery store robbery at Fairview Mall last week.

Inspector Kristy Smith will be joined by Toronto Crime Stoppers Chair Sean Sportun at police headquarters, where they will outline the increased cash reward at 11 a.m.

Police were called to North York’s Fairview Mall, located near Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road, on the morning of April 21, where officers found a security guard suffering from a gunshot wound inside the shopping centre. Investigators say the suspect entered the mall just before opening and targeted the Michael Hill jewellery store, fleeing with stolen merchandise before being confronted by the guard.

During that confrontation, the guard was shot and later rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled in a white van, later abandoned, before switching to a black Honda Accord. Through investigation, police identified the wanted man as Prouse, 53, a Montreal resident with ties to Toronto and Vancouver.

CityNews confirmed Prouse is also connected to a $235,000 jewellery heist and a related auto theft in Durham Region in August 2023. Police believe a stolen vehicle was used in that break‑and‑enter.

Prouse is considered armed and dangerous, and investigators continue to warn the public not to approach him. Instead, anyone who spots him is urged to call 911 immediately.