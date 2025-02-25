Starbucks is cutting some ‘less popular’ drinks from its menu. Here’s what will be removed next week

FILE - Shoppers at the Walden Galleria in Buffalo, NY, stop by the Starbucks kiosk on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 25, 2025 11:07 am.

Last Updated February 25, 2025 11:26 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Starbucks is making cuts to its menu, with some of the coffee giant’s “less popular beverages” set to take their final bow next week.

In an announcement Monday, Starbucks outlined plans to remove a selection of its drinks — including several blended Frappuccino beverages, the Royal English Breakfast Latte and the White Hot Chocolate — starting on Tuesday, March 4.

“These items aren’t commonly purchased, can be complex to make, or are like other beverages on our menu,” Starbucks wrote. The Seattle-based company added that simplifying its menu would allow it to “focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence.”

Starbucks says these cuts will reduce wait times, improve consistency and “make way for innovation.” The chain says it will continue to introduce a handful of other new items and seasonal specials, such as its Cortado beverage introduced last month and a new “Iced Cherry Chai” set to debut in the spring.

The menu changes arrive amid wider restructuring at the Seattle-based company. Starbucks also said that it would be laying off 1,100 corporate employees globally this week — with CEO Brian Niccol citing needs to “operate more efficiently.” Niccol joined the chain as CEO in August.

Beyond next week’s menu cuts, Starbucks says that additional beverages and food will also exit its menu in the coming months — representing a roughly 30% reduction by the end of the 2025 fiscal year in the U.S. But here’s a list of the drinks that are set to be removed on March 4, which the company shared with The Associated Press:

1. Iced Matcha Lemonade

2. Espresso Frappuccino

3. Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino

4. Java Chip Frappuccino

5. White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

6. Chai Crème Frappuccino

7. Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino

8. Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino

9. Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino

10. White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino

11. White Hot Chocolate

12. Royal English Breakfast Latte

13. Honey Almondmilk Flat White

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Not acceptable:' Olivia Chow calls for full review of Toronto's winter operations

Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants city staff to thoroughly review the contracts with private companies hired to do snow removal for Toronto amid criticism of the removal process after a series of storms...

5m ago

Bonnie Crombie endorses Mark Carney as federal Liberal leader

Bonnie Crombie, Ontario's head of Liberals, has endorsed candidate Mark Carney as the federal leader of the political party. Crombie, looking to become elected as Ontario's Premier in an election this...

2h ago

Inmate who escaped from prison in Quebec caught hours later in Toronto

SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, Que. — A federal inmate serving time for murder who vanished on Monday from a prison north of Montreal was arrested hours later in Toronto. Correctional Service Canada said...

46m ago

Hamilton police search landfill for missing woman, boyfriend refusing to cooperate with investigation

Hamilton homicide detectives are searching the city's landfill site for a woman who disappeared two months ago under mysterious circumstances. The family of Shalini Singh, 40, contacted the authorities...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Not acceptable:' Olivia Chow calls for full review of Toronto's winter operations

Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants city staff to thoroughly review the contracts with private companies hired to do snow removal for Toronto amid criticism of the removal process after a series of storms...

5m ago

Bonnie Crombie endorses Mark Carney as federal Liberal leader

Bonnie Crombie, Ontario's head of Liberals, has endorsed candidate Mark Carney as the federal leader of the political party. Crombie, looking to become elected as Ontario's Premier in an election this...

2h ago

Inmate who escaped from prison in Quebec caught hours later in Toronto

SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, Que. — A federal inmate serving time for murder who vanished on Monday from a prison north of Montreal was arrested hours later in Toronto. Correctional Service Canada said...

46m ago

Hamilton police search landfill for missing woman, boyfriend refusing to cooperate with investigation

Hamilton homicide detectives are searching the city's landfill site for a woman who disappeared two months ago under mysterious circumstances. The family of Shalini Singh, 40, contacted the authorities...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Advanced voting numbers down from previous Ontario elections

The numbers are in following last week’s advanced voting, and it’s fueling concerns about low voter turnout, as is all the snow. Michelle Mackey has everything you need to know about casting your ballot.

37m ago

2:05
Mayor Olivia Chow asks for review of Toronto's snow clearing contracts

More than a week after snow stopped falling many Toronto sidewalks remain treacherous, something Olivia Chow calls "unacceptable." Chow has asked for a review of the private contracts governing snow removal.

18h ago

2:49
Warm temperatures to only last the week

Warm and rainy conditions this week before bitter cold returns on Sunday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:04
"It was a bit of a shock", Jordan Romano on Jays move

Former Blue Jay Jordan Romano spoke to CityNews' Lindsay Dunn about signing with the Philadelphia Phillies and how surprised he was the Jays sent him to free agency.

19h ago

2:36
Brief chance of showers to start the work week

Milder air is expected to bring warmer temperatures this week. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
More Videos