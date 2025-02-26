1 person critically injured after ‘multiple shots’ heard in Weston neighbourhood
Posted February 26, 2025 6:24 pm.
Last Updated February 26, 2025 7:40 pm.
Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting in the Weston neighbourhood on Wednesday night.
Investigators say they were called to Weston Road just north of Lawrence Avenue West around 6 p.m. after “multiple shots” were reported.
When they arrived they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds.
Paramedics tell CityNews the victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Police are searching for a Black male with a medium to heavy build and short hair who was last seen wearing all-black clothing.