1 person critically injured after ‘multiple shots’ heard in Weston neighbourhood

Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting on Weston Road near Lawrence Avenue West on Feb. 26, 2025. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

By John Marchesan

Posted February 26, 2025 6:24 pm.

Last Updated February 26, 2025 7:40 pm.

Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting in the Weston neighbourhood on Wednesday night.

Investigators say they were called to Weston Road just north of Lawrence Avenue West around 6 p.m. after “multiple shots” were reported.

When they arrived they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics tell CityNews the victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for a Black male with a medium to heavy build and short hair who was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Top Stories

Corporate sponsors pull support from Pride Toronto amid DEI backlash

Pride Toronto says some of its major corporate sponsors have pulled support for this year’s festival as the backlash towards diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives intensifies.  In an interview...

3h ago

Next week or April? Trump muddies waters on tariff threats against Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump said again Wednesday he plans to hit Canada and Mexico with devastating duties — but a White House official confirmed on background that the tariff plans could change through...

2h ago

Bloor Street bike lane battle heats up as Etobicoke business owners sue city, local councillor

The often-maligned bike lanes along Bloor Street West remain a hot topic as a group of Etobicoke business owners is banding together to sue the City of Toronto, its transportation manager and a city councillor. The...

1h ago

Donald Trump should be banned from next G7 meeting in Alberta, Jagmeet Singh says

Calling Donald Trump a "fascist," NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the U.S. president should be banned from attending the G7 summit in Alberta in June. "I don't understand why we would let Donald Trump...

3h ago

