Possible human remains found in search of Winnipeg’s Prairie Green landfill

The Prairie Green landfill on Dec. 2, 2024. (Mike Sudoma, CityNews)

By News Staff

Posted February 26, 2025 5:34 pm.

Last Updated February 26, 2025 5:56 pm.

Potential human remains have been discovered in search material at the Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg, the Manitoba government says.

Search teams have been working to find Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, two slain Indigenous women whose bodies were long believed to be at the landfill.

The province says the Manitoba RCMP has initiated a found human remains investigation at the site, and steps for identification are underway. The Chief Medical Examiner has also been notified.

“The families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran have been notified of this development and attended the site,” the Manitoba government wrote in a brief news release.

Jeremy Skibicki is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in the killings of Harris, Myran and two other Indigenous women. At his murder trial, court heard he disposed of their bodies in garbage bins.

The remains of Rebecca Contois were found in a different landfill — the Brady landfill — and an unidentified woman, who an Indigenous grassroots community named Buffalo Woman, has not been located.

The Prairie Green search entered its fourth phase in December 2024 when the first trucks carrying material from the search zone made their way to the on-site search facility, where searchers manually sifted through the refuse.

Two months earlier, in October, excavators began moving material above the targeted search zone at the landfill. During that stage, 18,900 tonnes of material — some of it with asbestos — were moved from layers above the zone of interest.

Top Stories

Corporate sponsors pull support from Pride Toronto amid DEI backlash

Pride Toronto says some of its major corporate sponsors have pulled support for this year’s festival as the backlash towards diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives intensifies.  In an interview...

2h ago

Next week or April? Trump muddies waters on tariff threats against Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump said again Wednesday he plans to hit Canada and Mexico with devastating duties — but a White House official confirmed on background that the tariff plans could change through...

37m ago

Bloor Street bike lane battle heats up as Etobicoke business owners sue city, local councillor

The often-maligned bike lanes along Bloor Street West remain a hot topic as a group of Etobicoke business owners is banding together to sue the City of Toronto, its transportation manager and a city councillor. The...

41m ago

Donald Trump should be banned from next G7 meeting in Alberta, Jagmeet Singh says

Calling Donald Trump a "fascist," NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the U.S. president should be banned from attending the G7 summit in Alberta in June. "I don't understand why we would let Donald Trump...

1h ago

