Possible human remains found in search of Winnipeg’s Prairie Green landfill

Potential human remains have been discovered in search material at the Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg, the Manitoba government says.

Search teams have been working to find Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, two slain Indigenous women whose bodies were long believed to be at the landfill.

The province says the Manitoba RCMP has initiated a found human remains investigation at the site, and steps for identification are underway. The Chief Medical Examiner has also been notified.

“The families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran have been notified of this development and attended the site,” the Manitoba government wrote in a brief news release.

Jeremy Skibicki is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in the killings of Harris, Myran and two other Indigenous women. At his murder trial, court heard he disposed of their bodies in garbage bins.

The remains of Rebecca Contois were found in a different landfill — the Brady landfill — and an unidentified woman, who an Indigenous grassroots community named Buffalo Woman, has not been located.

The Prairie Green search entered its fourth phase in December 2024 when the first trucks carrying material from the search zone made their way to the on-site search facility, where searchers manually sifted through the refuse.

Two months earlier, in October, excavators began moving material above the targeted search zone at the landfill. During that stage, 18,900 tonnes of material — some of it with asbestos — were moved from layers above the zone of interest.