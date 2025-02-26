Toronto to put together expert panel amid spike in coyote attacks in Liberty Village, Fort York

Fort York and Liberty Village residents are frustrated at the lack of decisive action by the city to protect them from increasingly frequent coyote attacks. (Photo by Crisoforo Gaspar Hernandez on Unsplash).

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 26, 2025 2:27 pm.

Last Updated February 26, 2025 2:28 pm.

The City of Toronto is proposing putting together an expert panel in order to determine how to deal with the coyotes causing a spike in attacks in the Liberty Village and Fort York area.

It’s a part of the proposed Downtown Coyote Action Plan, presented Wednesday at the Economic and Community Development meeting.

Related:

This expert panel would assesses best practices used in other comparable urban jurisdictions regarding management of coyotes and processes for resolving issues related to coyote interactions, explores uses of technology or other tools for diversion and outline the benefits and drawbacks to different approaches to manage the issue.

It would also consider existing regulations, input from wildlife experts and describe how wildlife management is planned for during construction of City-led projects.

They would then come back with a report on May 6 to present to city council.

“We are doubling down our due diligence and reaching out to experts from the University of Calgary, University of Guelph, Toronto, Wildlife Center, Coyote, watch Canada, MNR, TRCA, validating the work we’re doing. Is it accurate? Is it enough? Do we need to do more? If they tell us to do more, we will do more,” said Carleton Grant, the executive director of Municipal Licensing and Standards.

“And the panel has experience, specifically in urban wildlife and with the Ministry of Natural Resources,” added Deputy Mayor Asuma Malik.

Malik, who is also the councillor for Spadina-Fort York, also presented some early actions they can take to help residents prevent coyote attacks while City staff work to create the action plan.

Immediate action the City plans to take includes distributing public education material through appropriate channels targeting downtown residents that informs that what actions are being taken along with proactive

She also recommended the city requests Ontario conduct environmental assessments when undergoing planning of major projects, such as the redevelopment of Ontario Place, to assess and address impacts to wildlife including coyotes.

In recent weeks, the city has already deployed patrol staff around the Liberty Village and Fort York area. Bylaw enforcement officers have also handed out numerous tickets for off-leash dogs.

A group of residents in the area have banded together to form the Coyote Watch Coalition and say they’ve recorded 70 coyote attacks since November and four dogs have been killed.

“People are living in terror, people are afraid to go outside with their dogs, we even had news of a runner getting attacked who did not have a dog, so people are very frightened,” said Ruby Kooner, a spokesperson for the coalition.

Some residents even showed up to at City Hall, leaving stuffed animals out to represent the pets that had been killed, adding they wanted action from the City.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump pushes 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico to April 2

U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed back tariffs on Canada and Mexico for another month, saying they will now be implemented on April 2. This delay comes two days after Trump said the 25 per cent...

49m ago

Michelle Trachtenberg, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star, dies at 39

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Trachtenberg, the actor known for “Gossip Girl,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Harriet the Spy” died Wednesday. She was 39. New York City police responding to...

1h ago

Ontario election: Here's what the main parties are promising on five key issues

With Ontarians heading to the polls on Thursday, here's an overview of what the Progressive Conservatives, NDP, Liberals and Greens promised on five key issues during the snap campaign. Health care Progressive...

3h ago

Countdown to tariffs: how much is it going to cost you?

In today's The Big Story podcast, it’s less than a week to go before U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to put a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods. After that happens, the Government...

The Big Story

3h ago

Top Stories

Trump pushes 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico to April 2

U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed back tariffs on Canada and Mexico for another month, saying they will now be implemented on April 2. This delay comes two days after Trump said the 25 per cent...

49m ago

Michelle Trachtenberg, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star, dies at 39

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Trachtenberg, the actor known for “Gossip Girl,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Harriet the Spy” died Wednesday. She was 39. New York City police responding to...

1h ago

Ontario election: Here's what the main parties are promising on five key issues

With Ontarians heading to the polls on Thursday, here's an overview of what the Progressive Conservatives, NDP, Liberals and Greens promised on five key issues during the snap campaign. Health care Progressive...

3h ago

Countdown to tariffs: how much is it going to cost you?

In today's The Big Story podcast, it’s less than a week to go before U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to put a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods. After that happens, the Government...

The Big Story

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Federal Liberal leadership race: English language debate in Montreal

The four candidates for the federal Liberal leadership race, Frank Baylis, Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland and Karina Gould, faced off for a second consecutive night in Montreal for the English language debate. Gareth Madoc-Jones reports.

14h ago

1:31
Wrong-way driver plunges through hole in Gardiner Expressway construction site

Police say an impaired driver drove into a construction site on the Gardiner Expressway before plunging through a hole. Michelle Mackey reports.

15h ago

2:34
Arrests made during lockdown at Brampton high school

A Brampton high school was the scene of a lockdown with heavily armed officers searching the building. Shauna Hunt reports two people were arrested in connection with a stolen car investigation.

17h ago

3:04
Multiple rounds of rain/snow before the weekend

Toronto could see two rounds of rain or snow ahead of the weekend when the temperature is expected to plummet. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

3:17
North York landlord challenging city on bylaw violation

Solomon Mayer owns two homes in North York both of which were recently slapped with notices of bylaw violations. Pat Taney with why he calls the move unfair and one he says could have huge implications on other homeowners.

More Videos