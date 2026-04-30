Mississauga mosque allegedly vandalized overnight

A mosque in the area of Erin Mills and the QEW in Mississauga was allegedly vandalized overnight on Thursday.

The mosque is located inside the Southdown Village condo complex at 2121 Roche Court. Peel police say the space is a common area party room that is being used as a prayer space on a temporary basis.

Photos provided to CityNews show an overturned bookshelf, books and papers strewn on the floor as well as broken appliances. When CityNews attended, some of the debris had been cleaned up, but damage was still clearly visible.

Manni Ahmed, president of the condo board, tells CityNews the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. He says the damage was discovered by condo residents in the morning, and Peel Regional Police were contacted around 8:30 a.m.

“I spoke with one of the detectives… and told him this is not only vandalism, it looks like it is hate vandalism,” he said.

“The whole place has been vandalized, the holy books have been thrown out, scriptures have been thrown out, [there is also] physical damage of the space.”

Police confirmed they attended and spoke to several residents as well as reviewed surveillance footage. Ahmed says the video showed someone entering the room at 1:34 a.m.

The hate crime unit is “overseeing the investigation to help determine the motive.”

Holy books and scriptures are seen strewn on the floor of a mosque in Mississauga that residents believed was vandalized on April 30, 2026. CITYNEWS/Supplied- Manni Ahmed

Ahmed said that families in the complex have expressed safety concerns to him in the past, but there have been no overt hate incidents in the past 15 years he has lived there.

“This is really alarming for the community… they’re not feeling comfortable at all,” said Ahmed. “This is the place we call home, and it must be a safe space for everyone.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.