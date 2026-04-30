Concerns raised over TDSB’s Sheldon Centre for Outdoor Education

A group of concerned citizens north of the GTA is fighting to keep the TDSB from permanently shutting down an outdoor education centre near Alliston.  Audra Brown with why they say getting kids out of the classroom and into nature is essential.

By Audra Brown & News Staff

Posted April 30, 2026 9:35 pm.

Last Updated April 30, 2026 9:38 pm.

Community supporters of the Sheldon Centre for Outdoor Education near Alliston, Ont. are raising concerns that the Toronto District School Board’s (TDSB) budget plan is to cut the centre’s outdoor learning curriculum.

“We’ve had no students here for over a year,” Sharon Edmonds, a member of the Friends of Sheldon said. “We want answers from the Toronto District School Board and we want to know what the plan is with regards to this centre.”

The center, owned and operated by the TDSB, is used as part of the outdoor education curriculum. They say, it is a critical experience for students who may otherwise not have the opportunity to access and connect with nature.

“Outdoor education teaches to the whole child, not just their their ability to regurgitate facts from a textbook,” Andy Kennedy a retired site supervisor, said.

Seeking funding for the facility

The goal of the Friends of Sheldon is to support the TDSB in securing funding and partnerships to keep the centre open.

“If there are ways that we can work with the Toronto District School Board to make that happen, we’re here and willing to do that.” Kathleen Wynne former Premier of Ontario and member of the Friends of Sheldon said.

The centrally assigned principal for teaching and learning at the TDSB says the issue comes down to the amount and cost of maintenance required for the outdoor facility.

The group has sent a letter requesting a meeting with the newly appointed Ontario government supervisor of the TDSB Rohit Gupta. They have yet to hear back.

Meanwhile, the TDSB tells CityNews the outdoor education centre bookings are paused due to millions of dollars in repairs required.

The TDSB says the pause is continuing for the coming school year, but students will be accommodated at other outdoor education centres.

A group of concerned citizens north of the GTA is fighting to keep the TDSB from permanently shutting down an outdoor education centre near Alliston, Ont. (CITYNEWS)
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