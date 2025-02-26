The Trump administration sets the stage for large-scale federal worker layoffs in a new memo

People rally at Health and Human Services headquarters to protest the polices of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

By Chris Megerian, The Associated Press

Posted February 26, 2025 11:35 am.

Last Updated February 26, 2025 12:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agencies must develop plans to eliminate employee positions, according to a memo distributed by President Donald Trump ‘s administration that sets in motion what could become a sweeping realignment of American government.

The memo expands the Republican president’s effort to downsize the federal workforce, which he has described as bloated and impediment to his agenda. Thousands of probationary employees have already been fired, and now his administration is turning its attention to career officials with civil service protection.

Agencies are directed to submit by March 13 their plans for what is known as a reduction in force, which would not only lay off employees but eliminate the position altogether. The result could be extensive changes in how government functions.

“The federal government is costly, inefficient, and deeply in debt,” said the memo from Russell Vought, director of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, and Charles Ezell, acting director of the Office of Personnel Management, which functions as a human resources agency. “At the same time, it is not producing results for the American public.”

Trump foreshadowed this goal in an executive order that he signed with Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur who is advising Trump on overhauling the government.

The order said agency leaders “shall promptly undertake preparations to initiate large-scale reductions in force,” or RIF.

Some departments have already begin this process.

The General Services Administration, which handles federal real estate, told employees on Monday that a reduction in force was underway and they would “everything in our power to make your departure fair and dignified.”

The memo came as Trump prepared for the first Cabinet meeting of his second term. He planned to include Musk, who oversees the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that “all of the Cabinet secretaries take the advice and direction of DOGE.”

“They’ll be providing updates on their efforts, and they’ll also be providing updates on what they’re doing at their agencies in terms of policies and implementing the promises that the president made on the campaign trail,” Leavitt said.

Musk has caused turmoil within the federal workforce, most recently by demanding that employees justify their jobs or risk getting fired. OPM later said that the edict was voluntary.

Chris Megerian, The Associated Press





Top Stories

Trump pushes 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico to April 2

U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed back tariffs on Canada and Mexico for another month, saying they will now be implemented on April 2. This delay comes two days after Trump said the 25 per cent...

4m ago

Ontario election: Here's what the main parties are promising on five key issues

With Ontarians heading to the polls on Thursday, here's an overview of what the Progressive Conservatives, NDP, Liberals and Greens promised on five key issues during the snap campaign. Health care Progressive...

1h ago

White House says tariffs moving forward but there's still room for negotiation

U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to hit Canada and Mexico with devastating duties is set to take effect next week — but a White House official confirmed on background that the tariff plans could change...

1h ago

Countdown to tariffs: how much is it going to cost you?

In today's The Big Story podcast, it’s less than a week to go before U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to put a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods. After that happens, the Government...

The Big Story

1h ago

