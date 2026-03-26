Elderly man dead, wife critically injured in Hamilton house fire

An elderly man has died, and his wife is in the hospital with critical injuries following an overnight fire at a low-rise apartment building in Hamilton.

Fire officials responded to an address on Fennell Avenue East, near Mountain Brow Boulevard, at around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

A man in his 80s was pronounced dead, while a woman, also in her 80s, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

Fennell Avenue East was closed from Shirley Street to Princeton Drive for the investigation, but has since reopened.

“We are now holding the scene for the Ontario Fire Marshall,” a Hamilton police spokesperson told CityNews.