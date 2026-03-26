Elderly man dead, wife critically injured in Hamilton house fire

A deadly fire at an apartment on Fennell Avenue in the morning of March 26, 2026, which killed one man and sent one woman to hospital. Photo courtesy: Simone Gavros.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 26, 2026 9:35 am.

Last Updated March 26, 2026 9:56 am.

An elderly man has died, and his wife is in the hospital with critical injuries following an overnight fire at a low-rise apartment building in Hamilton.

Fire officials responded to an address on Fennell Avenue East, near Mountain Brow Boulevard, at around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

A man in his 80s was pronounced dead, while a woman, also in her 80s, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

Fennell Avenue East was closed from Shirley Street to Princeton Drive for the investigation, but has since reopened.

“We are now holding the scene for the Ontario Fire Marshall,” a Hamilton police spokesperson told CityNews.

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