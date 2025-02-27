The Big Story

Digging into the final stretch of the Liberal leadership race

Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidates Karina Gould, Frank Baylis, Chrystia Freeland and Mark Carney greet one another prior to the English-language Liberal leadership debate in Montreal on Feb. 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted February 27, 2025 7:41 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, the four candidates in the Liberal leadership race are on the last leg of the campaign after going head-to-head in French and English debates earlier this week.

The leadership date on March 9 is fast approaching. It comes as the country sees a dramatic shift in voter support, with the Liberals vaulting ahead of the Conservatives for the first time in years.

So did the debate move the needle of support, what are the candidates doing in these final days of the campaign, and will this surge in Liberal support last?

To answer those questions, host Cormac Mac Sweeney is joined by Dan Arnold, chief strategy officer at Pollara, and formerly a pollster for the prime minister and head of research and advertising at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Top Stories

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Toronto, GTA as snow makes impactful return

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a winter weather travel advisory this morning as bands of heavy snow move through the area. Environment Canada says 2 to 5 cm of snow is expected throughout...

43m ago

Ontario voters head to the polls for election day after snap winter campaign

Ontario's political party leaders have criss-crossed the province, released their platforms and made their pitches over the past month — now it's decision day for voters. It has been an unusual election,...

5m ago

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife and dog found dead in their New Mexico home

Gene Hackman, the prolific Oscar-winning actor whose studied portraits ranged from reluctant heroes to conniving villains and made him one of the industry’s most respected and honored performers, has...

updated

1h ago

Donald Trump says 'friend' Wayne Gretzky wants Canada to stay independent

U.S. President Donald Trump says Wayne Gretzky would prefer Canada remain independent amidst Trump's ongoing rhetoric of the country becoming the 51st U.S. state. Trump posted on the social media platform...

7m ago

