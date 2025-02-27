Digging into the final stretch of the Liberal leadership race

In today’s The Big Story podcast, the four candidates in the Liberal leadership race are on the last leg of the campaign after going head-to-head in French and English debates earlier this week.

The leadership date on March 9 is fast approaching. It comes as the country sees a dramatic shift in voter support, with the Liberals vaulting ahead of the Conservatives for the first time in years.

So did the debate move the needle of support, what are the candidates doing in these final days of the campaign, and will this surge in Liberal support last?

To answer those questions, host Cormac Mac Sweeney is joined by Dan Arnold, chief strategy officer at Pollara, and formerly a pollster for the prime minister and head of research and advertising at the Prime Minister’s Office.