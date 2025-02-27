Police arrest suspect in more than a dozen armed bank robberies

Surveillance image of a bank robbery suspect. Toronto Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 27, 2025 5:48 pm.

Last Updated February 27, 2025 5:49 pm.

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in more than a dozen bank and retail store robberies in Toronto, Guelph, Hamilton, Peel, Halton and Niagara Regions.

Investigators say between February 8 and February 25, 2025, the same man allegedly robbed fourteen banks and two retail stores, flashing a large knife to intimidate bank tellers and employees into handing over cash.

In several of the incidents, the man wore a mask.

After an investigation involving multiple jurisdictions, officers identified and located a suspect.

Alan Haaksma, 52, of Oakville, was arrested on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

Police say he was found carrying a quantity of cash.

A search warrant connected to the probe allegedly uncovered more stolen cash and other pieces of evidence, police said.

Haaksma is charged with six counts of robbery with offensive weapon, and six counts of disguise with intent.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario election 2025: Key ridings to watch in the GTA

Several ridings across the GTA represent important seats for all four main political parties. The Progressive Conservatives are expected to keep their majority in the provincial legislature based on the...

ONTARIO ELECTION

27m ago

Repeat offender accused of breaking into retirement facility, robbing seniors

York Regional Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who is accused of breaking into a retirement home in Newmarket at least six times. Authorities say the suspect pretended to be a personal support...

2h ago

2 suspects accused of breaking into a home and stealing $150,000 of luxury items

Toronto police are on the hunt for two suspects who are accused of breaking into a home in The Annex and stealing more than $150,000 of luxury items, including watches, jewellery and handbags. Officers...

1h ago

Driver dead in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 407 in Markham

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 407 in Markham, police say. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to the scene near Warden Avenue just after 10 a.m. on Thursday....

3h ago

Top Stories

Ontario election 2025: Key ridings to watch in the GTA

Several ridings across the GTA represent important seats for all four main political parties. The Progressive Conservatives are expected to keep their majority in the provincial legislature based on the...

ONTARIO ELECTION

27m ago

Repeat offender accused of breaking into retirement facility, robbing seniors

York Regional Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who is accused of breaking into a retirement home in Newmarket at least six times. Authorities say the suspect pretended to be a personal support...

2h ago

2 suspects accused of breaking into a home and stealing $150,000 of luxury items

Toronto police are on the hunt for two suspects who are accused of breaking into a home in The Annex and stealing more than $150,000 of luxury items, including watches, jewellery and handbags. Officers...

1h ago

Driver dead in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 407 in Markham

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 407 in Markham, police say. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to the scene near Warden Avenue just after 10 a.m. on Thursday....

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:51
Legendary actor Gene Hackman passes away at age 95

Legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have bene found dead in their New Mexico home. Elizabeth Wagmeister takes a look back at Hackman's remarkable career.

6h ago

2:36
Corporate sponsors pull support from Pride Toronto amid DEI backlash

Pride Toronto is sounding the alarm after 3 corporate sponsors pulled funding for the event. As we hear from our Melissa Nakhavoly, it comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump signing an executive order to end DEI initiatives.

19h ago

2:34
Several Etobicoke businesses sue city over Bloor bike lanes

Several businesses in Etobicoke are taking the city to court, calling for the bike lanes on Bloor St. W. to be ripped up. Afua Baah reports.
2:04
Rain and snow on the way ahead of weekend cold

On and off light snow with some mixed precipitation on Thursday with areas north of the GTA seeing most of the snow accumulation.

22h ago

2:52
Broken watermain sends water gushing into North York basements

Some were standing in 4 feet of water after a broken watermain flooded basements in a North York neighbourhood. Shauna Hunt surveys the damage as emergency repairs are underway.
More Videos