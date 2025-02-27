Police arrest suspect in more than a dozen armed bank robberies

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in more than a dozen bank and retail store robberies in Toronto, Guelph, Hamilton, Peel, Halton and Niagara Regions.

Investigators say between February 8 and February 25, 2025, the same man allegedly robbed fourteen banks and two retail stores, flashing a large knife to intimidate bank tellers and employees into handing over cash.

In several of the incidents, the man wore a mask.

After an investigation involving multiple jurisdictions, officers identified and located a suspect.

Alan Haaksma, 52, of Oakville, was arrested on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

Police say he was found carrying a quantity of cash.

A search warrant connected to the probe allegedly uncovered more stolen cash and other pieces of evidence, police said.

Haaksma is charged with six counts of robbery with offensive weapon, and six counts of disguise with intent.