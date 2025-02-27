York Regional Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who is accused of breaking into a retirement home in Newmarket at least six times.

Authorities say the suspect pretended to be a personal support worker in order to gain access to the facility and allegedly entered multiple residential units.

Last week, officers were called to the home which is located in the area of Davis Drive and Roxborough Road. Police say the suspect fled when he was confronted by staff and dropped a gold watch that he allegedly took from a resident’s room.

Investigators believe the suspect may be responsible for additional burglaries that haven’t been reported and encourage victims to contact police.

Police have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Dhruvin Radadiya and issued a warrant for his arrest. He is facing three charges, including six counts of break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Authorities say Radadiya is currently on a release order for similar offences and is on “strict conditions not to be within 50 meters of any retirement home, nursing home or senior residence in Ontario.”