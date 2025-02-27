Repeat offender accused of breaking into retirement facility, robbing seniors

Police have released an image of 26-year-old Dhruvin Radadiya.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted February 27, 2025 4:36 pm.

Last Updated February 27, 2025 4:37 pm.

York Regional Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who is accused of breaking into a retirement home in Newmarket at least six times.

Authorities say the suspect pretended to be a personal support worker in order to gain access to the facility and allegedly entered multiple residential units.

Last week, officers were called to the home which is located in the area of Davis Drive and Roxborough Road. Police say the suspect fled when he was confronted by staff and dropped a gold watch that he allegedly took from a resident’s room.

Investigators believe the suspect may be responsible for additional burglaries that haven’t been reported and encourage victims to contact police. 

Police have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Dhruvin Radadiya and issued a warrant for his arrest. He is facing three charges, including six counts of break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Authorities say Radadiya is currently on a release order for similar offences and is on “strict conditions not to be within 50 meters of any retirement home, nursing home or senior residence in Ontario.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario election 2025: Key ridings to watch in the GTA

Several ridings across the GTA represent important seats for all four main political parties. The Progressive Conservatives are expected to keep their majority in the provincial legislature based on the...

ONTARIO ELECTION

29m ago

SIU says 17-year-old killed in shootout was attempting to lure police and kill them

A 17-year-old Aurora teen who was gunned down in a hail of bullets last October was attempting to lure police and kill them, according to a report issued Thursday by the province's Special Investigations...

4m ago

2 suspects accused of breaking into a home and stealing $150,000 of luxury items

Toronto police are on the hunt for two suspects who are accused of breaking into a home in The Annex and stealing more than $150,000 of luxury items, including watches, jewellery and handbags. Officers...

1h ago

Police arrest suspect in more than a dozen armed bank robberies

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in more than a dozen bank and retail store robberies in Toronto, Guelph, Hamilton, Peel, Halton and Niagara Regions. Investigators say between February 8 and February...

52m ago

Top Stories

Ontario election 2025: Key ridings to watch in the GTA

Several ridings across the GTA represent important seats for all four main political parties. The Progressive Conservatives are expected to keep their majority in the provincial legislature based on the...

ONTARIO ELECTION

29m ago

SIU says 17-year-old killed in shootout was attempting to lure police and kill them

A 17-year-old Aurora teen who was gunned down in a hail of bullets last October was attempting to lure police and kill them, according to a report issued Thursday by the province's Special Investigations...

4m ago

2 suspects accused of breaking into a home and stealing $150,000 of luxury items

Toronto police are on the hunt for two suspects who are accused of breaking into a home in The Annex and stealing more than $150,000 of luxury items, including watches, jewellery and handbags. Officers...

1h ago

Police arrest suspect in more than a dozen armed bank robberies

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in more than a dozen bank and retail store robberies in Toronto, Guelph, Hamilton, Peel, Halton and Niagara Regions. Investigators say between February 8 and February...

52m ago

Most Watched Today

3:51
Legendary actor Gene Hackman passes away at age 95

Legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have bene found dead in their New Mexico home. Elizabeth Wagmeister takes a look back at Hackman's remarkable career.

6h ago

2:36
Corporate sponsors pull support from Pride Toronto amid DEI backlash

Pride Toronto is sounding the alarm after 3 corporate sponsors pulled funding for the event. As we hear from our Melissa Nakhavoly, it comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump signing an executive order to end DEI initiatives.

19h ago

2:34
Several Etobicoke businesses sue city over Bloor bike lanes

Several businesses in Etobicoke are taking the city to court, calling for the bike lanes on Bloor St. W. to be ripped up. Afua Baah reports.
2:04
Rain and snow on the way ahead of weekend cold

On and off light snow with some mixed precipitation on Thursday with areas north of the GTA seeing most of the snow accumulation.

22h ago

2:52
Broken watermain sends water gushing into North York basements

Some were standing in 4 feet of water after a broken watermain flooded basements in a North York neighbourhood. Shauna Hunt surveys the damage as emergency repairs are underway.
More Videos