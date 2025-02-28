U.K. PM’s weak response about Canada’s sovereignty a sign of the times: political scientist

President Donald Trump meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington. (Carl Court/Pool via AP)

By Srushti Gangdev

Posted February 28, 2025 2:08 pm.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave a less than satisfactory response for many Canadians at a press conference Thursday when he was asked about what he and King Charles think about U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to annex Canada.

Canada is a constitutional monarchy, and thereby, King Charles is the country’s head of state, but his majesty has offered no comments about Trump’s repeated desire to make it the 51st state.

When Starmer was asked how he feels about it at a joint press conference, he was swiftly interrupted by Trump.

“We’re the closest of nations, and we had very good discussions today,” Starmer started, describing the U.K.-U.S. relationship.

But as the prime minister began to say, “we haven’t discussed Canada,” the president cut him off and told him “that’s enough.”

UBC political scientist Stewart Prest says in times like this, Canadians should expect friends and allies to stand up for the country, but it won’t always be the case.

“Because there is always going to be a temptation on the part of any country’s leaders to say ‘If I’m not currently in the crosshairs of the most powerful country in the world — the leader of the most powerful country in the world, I am going to do everything possible just to stay that way,'” said Prest.

In unstable times, he says, historic alliances and friendships can be shaky at best, and this should be taken as a warning sign.

“We have to get out there and make the case clearly that Canada’s sovereignty is in the world’s interest and the defence of it is in the world’s interest.”

Prest says the democratic world is better off standing together against economic extortion, but that won’t happen automatically in unstable times — we’ll have to work for it.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Zelenskyy leaves White House after Trump cuts talks short following Oval Office blow up

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for being “disrespectful” Friday in an extraordinary Oval Office meeting, then abruptly called off the signing...

32m ago

Man convicted in fatal random subway stabbing at Keele Station sentenced to life in prison

A man convicted in a random stabbing that killed a 16-year-old boy at Keele subway station in March 2023 has been handed a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 18 years, his lawyer confirmed...

3h ago

Pope had coughing fit, inhaled vomit and his prognosis remains guarded, Vatican says

Pope Francis suffered an isolated coughing fit on Friday that resulted in him inhaling vomit, requiring non-invasive mechanical ventilation, the Vatican said in relaying a setback in his two-week long...

1h ago

Inside workers labour disruption would result in closure of City-run child care centres, cancellation of March Break camps: City of Toronto

All 39 City-run early learning and child care centres would close and programming at all City recreation centres, including March Break camps, would be cancelled in the event of a labour disruption involving...

1h ago

Top Stories

Zelenskyy leaves White House after Trump cuts talks short following Oval Office blow up

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for being “disrespectful” Friday in an extraordinary Oval Office meeting, then abruptly called off the signing...

32m ago

Man convicted in fatal random subway stabbing at Keele Station sentenced to life in prison

A man convicted in a random stabbing that killed a 16-year-old boy at Keele subway station in March 2023 has been handed a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 18 years, his lawyer confirmed...

3h ago

Pope had coughing fit, inhaled vomit and his prognosis remains guarded, Vatican says

Pope Francis suffered an isolated coughing fit on Friday that resulted in him inhaling vomit, requiring non-invasive mechanical ventilation, the Vatican said in relaying a setback in his two-week long...

1h ago

Inside workers labour disruption would result in closure of City-run child care centres, cancellation of March Break camps: City of Toronto

All 39 City-run early learning and child care centres would close and programming at all City recreation centres, including March Break camps, would be cancelled in the event of a labour disruption involving...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
NDP maintain official opposition status

The votes are in from the 2025 Ontario election and the Ontario NDP will maintain the official opposition status. Afua Baah reports.

13h ago

3:00
Ford's PC Party wins third majority government

Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative Party have won their third majority government. Mark McAllister reports.

13h ago

2:15
Double trouble for trucking industry as tariffs loom

One industry association is warning an underground economy of freight carriers has been growing in the background for years and American tariffs could be a final nail for those still trying to operate legally. David Zura explains.

20h ago

2:34
Laval Amazon union calls for national boycott

In response to Amazon closing its 7 facilities in Quebec, unionized Amazon warehouse workers from Laval are calling for a national boycott.

20h ago

2:54
Snow expected Friday before cold weekend

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected in the GTA on Friday before colder temperatures take over. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.

20h ago

More Videos