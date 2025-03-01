3 arrested following violent assault, robbery in Gravenhurst

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/OPP

By John Marchesan

Posted March 1, 2025 5:08 pm.

Three people are facing assault, robbery and firearms charges following a violent incident in Gravenhurst.

Provincial police say they were called to a home on Southwood Road in Gravenhurst around 6:30 p.m. on February 27 after a man showed up asking the residents for help.

The man said he had been at a nearby residence and “suffered harm” but managed to escape and find help.

Muskoka paramedics were called to treat the man’s injuries, which were not disclosed.

Police went to a nearby residence and arrested three people.

Ashton Carnegie, 26, Brandon Reed, 33, and Jody Spears, 52 – all from Gravenhurst – have all been charged with forcible confinement, assault, robbery using a firearm, assault with a weapon, and six other weapons-related offences as well as theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle.

Carnegie and Reed are also facing charges of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and failing to comply with a probation order.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

SIU investigating after man found dead inside Scarborough home

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 53-year-old Scarborough man. The Special Investigations Unit says that around 11:30 p.m. on February 28, Toronto police were called to a home...

14m ago

Surge in Ontario measles cases renewing concerns about vaccination and risk of community spread

Ontario is facing its largest measles outbreak in nearly 30 years, with cases nearly doubling in two weeks, renewing concerns about vaccination rates and the risk of community spread. Public Health...

50m ago

Police searching for male suspect following Scarborough shooting

Police are searching for a man following a late afternoon shooting in Scarborough. Investigators were called to a plaza in the Bellamy Road and Nelson Street area just before 5 p.m. Saturday following...

1h ago

Two people arrested in shooting death of Isaiah Fogah last month

A man and a teen have been charged with murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Isaiah Fogah last month. Fogah and a 19-year-old were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a Toronto Community...

3h ago

Top Stories

SIU investigating after man found dead inside Scarborough home

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 53-year-old Scarborough man. The Special Investigations Unit says that around 11:30 p.m. on February 28, Toronto police were called to a home...

14m ago

Surge in Ontario measles cases renewing concerns about vaccination and risk of community spread

Ontario is facing its largest measles outbreak in nearly 30 years, with cases nearly doubling in two weeks, renewing concerns about vaccination rates and the risk of community spread. Public Health...

50m ago

Police searching for male suspect following Scarborough shooting

Police are searching for a man following a late afternoon shooting in Scarborough. Investigators were called to a plaza in the Bellamy Road and Nelson Street area just before 5 p.m. Saturday following...

1h ago

Two people arrested in shooting death of Isaiah Fogah last month

A man and a teen have been charged with murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Isaiah Fogah last month. Fogah and a 19-year-old were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a Toronto Community...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:44
Local Ukrainian community reacts to tense Zelenskyy-Trump meeting

Local community members react to the heated exchange between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Jazan Grewal reports.

21h ago

1:59
Carney's Brookfield confusion

Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney is facing criticism over his former company moving its HQ from Canada to America. Carney says the decision came after he left Brookfield, but documents from the firm seem to contradict that.
2:41
Persisting trash trouble sparks outcry from neighbourhood

Residents near Steeles and Islington say they've had trouble getting the city to clear large piles of trash. At the same time, the city says it took longer because there's a deeper issue at work. David Zura explains.

20h ago

2:33
Cold start to the month of March

Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries on Saturday with blustery northwest winds bringing double-digit wind chills this weekend.
3:46
Ford vows to move quickly on tariffs after third majority victory

The new mandate to fight U.S. tariffs and 'Protect Ontario' has Premier Doug Ford promising to move quickly and put measures in place. Mark McAllister recaps the snap Ontario election and what happens from here.

More Videos