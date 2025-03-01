3 arrested following violent assault, robbery in Gravenhurst

Three people are facing assault, robbery and firearms charges following a violent incident in Gravenhurst.

Provincial police say they were called to a home on Southwood Road in Gravenhurst around 6:30 p.m. on February 27 after a man showed up asking the residents for help.

The man said he had been at a nearby residence and “suffered harm” but managed to escape and find help.

Muskoka paramedics were called to treat the man’s injuries, which were not disclosed.

Police went to a nearby residence and arrested three people.

Ashton Carnegie, 26, Brandon Reed, 33, and Jody Spears, 52 – all from Gravenhurst – have all been charged with forcible confinement, assault, robbery using a firearm, assault with a weapon, and six other weapons-related offences as well as theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle.

Carnegie and Reed are also facing charges of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and failing to comply with a probation order.