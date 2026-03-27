A major downtown intersection that was slated for closure until sometime in mid-April is opening weeks ahead of schedule, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced on Friday.

The intersection of College and Bay streets, which was closed to vehicles and cyclists on March 2 for sewer and streetcar track replacement, will reopen tonight, the mayor said.

Chow said the expedited completion was the result of adding more workers to compress the timeline.

Chow also said the intersection of Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue is reopening tonight, three weeks ahead of schedule.

That work began in January and reduced traffic to one lane in each direction between Broadview and Davies avenues for watermain and track work.

Chow said the earlier-than-expected completions are part of a growing trend that should please citizens.

She cited the early completion of the massive Gardiner Expressway job that was mercifully finished in a year and a half, rather than the initially projected three years.

Minimizing the impacts of construction on drivers and transit is a key priority, Chow stressed.

“We are already seeing results; construction road closures are now shorter by an average of two-and-a-half days,” she said.

“That frustration is real, and we’re fixing it,” she said of the often frustrating construction impacts. “Toronto is moving in the right direction.”

More looming closures ahead of World Cup 2026

The Bay and College streets closure ending tonight was just the first of a multi-phase plan for the area, with more closures slated for the coming months.

Starting at the end of July, sewer replacement on College Street from Yonge to Bay, and streetcar track replacement on Carlton Street from Church Street to Yonge Street, will continue until September. One travel lane will be maintained in each direction on College and Carlton streets during this phase of construction.

Phase 2 construction along College and Carlton streets will start at the end of July. City of Toronto supplied

The final phase of the project will involve replacing TTC streetcar tracks on College Street from Yonge to Bay, with work expected to be completed by December 2026. During that time, northbound and southbound traffic on Yonge Street at College Street will be closed while one travel lane will be maintained in each direction on College and Carlton streets.

Final phase of construction shown on College Street. City of Toronto supplied

With files from CityNews’ John Marchesan