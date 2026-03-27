Toys “R” Us Canada closing more stores, will ask permission to sell business: docs

As Toys “R” Us Canada prepares to ask a court for permission to put the business up for sale, it’s closing at least two more stores.

In new court documents, the chain says it’s notified the landlords at the St. Laurent Centre in Ottawa and Woodgate Plaza in St. John’s, Nfld. that its stores there will soon close.

The filings show Toys “R” Us Canada will hand back both of those properties to landlords as well as two more locations it already closed at the Niagara Pen Centre in Ontario and in Vaudreuil Dorion, Que.

The closures come as the toy seller prepares to head back to court next month to get permission to launch a sales process for the business.

If a court gives the company the go-ahead, filings show anyone interested in buying the business or its assets will make bids in May before Toys “R” Us Canada will choose one or more buyers in June.

The sales process and wind down of stores is part of the retailer’s creditor protection process, which began earlier this year when it was having trouble coping with its mounting debt.