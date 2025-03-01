Ontario Liberal Party executive council votes to support Crombie as leader

The Ontario Liberal Party says its executive council has unanimously voted to support Bonnie Crombie staying on as party leader even though she did not win a seat in Thursday’s election.

The party says it commends Crombie for her leadership during the snap election after the Liberals regained official party status for the first time in seven years, winning 14 seats.

Despite winning the third most seats, more than 1.5 million Ontarians voted for the Liberals Thursday, nearly 30 per cent of the vote share. The NDP brought in 930,000 votes, or an 18.5 per cent share, and ended up with 27 seats.

Party president Kathryn McGarry says, “there is no one better equipped” to lead, and Crombie has the party’s “full support.”

Crombie says she’s grateful for the support of the executive council and she’s determined to stay on as leader.

The party says there will be a formal leadership review at a later date.