Ontario Liberal Party executive council votes to support Crombie as leader

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie speaks on stage at her campaign headquarters during the Ontario provincial election in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 1, 2025 4:08 pm.

Last Updated March 1, 2025 4:10 pm.

The Ontario Liberal Party says its executive council has unanimously voted to support Bonnie Crombie staying on as party leader even though she did not win a seat in Thursday’s election

The party says it commends Crombie for her leadership during the snap election after the Liberals regained official party status for the first time in seven years, winning 14 seats. 

Despite winning the third most seats, more than 1.5 million Ontarians voted for the Liberals Thursday, nearly 30 per cent of the vote share. The NDP brought in 930,000 votes, or an 18.5 per cent share, and ended up with 27 seats.

Party president Kathryn McGarry says, “there is no one better equipped” to lead, and Crombie has the party’s “full support.”

Crombie says she’s grateful for the support of the executive council and she’s determined to stay on as leader.

The party says there will be a formal leadership review at a later date.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

SIU investigating after man found dead inside Scarborough home

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 53-year-old Scarborough man. The Special Investigations Unit says that around 11:30 p.m. on February 28, Toronto police were called to a home...

16m ago

Surge in Ontario measles cases renewing concerns about vaccination and risk of community spread

Ontario is facing its largest measles outbreak in nearly 30 years, with cases nearly doubling in two weeks, renewing concerns about vaccination rates and the risk of community spread. Public Health...

51m ago

Police searching for male suspect following Scarborough shooting

Police are searching for a man following a late afternoon shooting in Scarborough. Investigators were called to a plaza in the Bellamy Road and Nelson Street area just before 5 p.m. Saturday following...

1h ago

Two people arrested in shooting death of Isaiah Fogah last month

A man and a teen have been charged with murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Isaiah Fogah last month. Fogah and a 19-year-old were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a Toronto Community...

3h ago

Top Stories

SIU investigating after man found dead inside Scarborough home

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 53-year-old Scarborough man. The Special Investigations Unit says that around 11:30 p.m. on February 28, Toronto police were called to a home...

16m ago

Surge in Ontario measles cases renewing concerns about vaccination and risk of community spread

Ontario is facing its largest measles outbreak in nearly 30 years, with cases nearly doubling in two weeks, renewing concerns about vaccination rates and the risk of community spread. Public Health...

51m ago

Police searching for male suspect following Scarborough shooting

Police are searching for a man following a late afternoon shooting in Scarborough. Investigators were called to a plaza in the Bellamy Road and Nelson Street area just before 5 p.m. Saturday following...

1h ago

Two people arrested in shooting death of Isaiah Fogah last month

A man and a teen have been charged with murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Isaiah Fogah last month. Fogah and a 19-year-old were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a Toronto Community...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:44
Local Ukrainian community reacts to tense Zelenskyy-Trump meeting

Local community members react to the heated exchange between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Jazan Grewal reports.

21h ago

1:59
Carney's Brookfield confusion

Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney is facing criticism over his former company moving its HQ from Canada to America. Carney says the decision came after he left Brookfield, but documents from the firm seem to contradict that.
2:41
Persisting trash trouble sparks outcry from neighbourhood

Residents near Steeles and Islington say they've had trouble getting the city to clear large piles of trash. At the same time, the city says it took longer because there's a deeper issue at work. David Zura explains.

20h ago

2:33
Cold start to the month of March

Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries on Saturday with blustery northwest winds bringing double-digit wind chills this weekend.
3:46
Ford vows to move quickly on tariffs after third majority victory

The new mandate to fight U.S. tariffs and 'Protect Ontario' has Premier Doug Ford promising to move quickly and put measures in place. Mark McAllister recaps the snap Ontario election and what happens from here.

More Videos