Police searching for male suspect following Scarborough shooting
Posted March 1, 2025 5:30 pm.
Last Updated March 1, 2025 6:07 pm.
Police are searching for a man following a late afternoon shooting in Scarborough.
Investigators were called to a plaza in the Bellamy Road and Nelson Street area just before 5 p.m. Saturday following reports that someone had been shot.
Paramedics transported a man to a trauma centre with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
Police say they are looking for a Black male in his 20s, six-feet tall with a medium build, who was last seen fleeing the area.