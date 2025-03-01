Police searching for male suspect following Scarborough shooting

Police are searching for a man following a late afternoon shooting in Scarborough.

Investigators were called to a plaza in the Bellamy Road and Nelson Street area just before 5 p.m. Saturday following reports that someone had been shot.

Paramedics transported a man to a trauma centre with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are looking for a Black male in his 20s, six-feet tall with a medium build, who was last seen fleeing the area.