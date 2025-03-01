‘Problematic code change’ responsible for Microsoft services outage on Saturday

FILE - The Microsoft logo is seen, April 12, 2016, in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 1, 2025 5:30 pm.

Last Updated March 1, 2025 9:10 pm.

Microsoft says a “problematic code change” was responsible for thousands of Microsoft 365 customers having issues with services like Outlook on Saturday.

In a series of posts on the social platform X, the company said affected users were unable to access one or more Microsoft 365 services.

Data from Downdetector, which tracks outages, showed thousands of reports from users, many of whom took to social media to say they were unable to access their Outlook email accounts.

“Users were able to access Microsoft Teams but may have experienced degraded functionality, including inability to create chats or perform searches,” Microsoft said in the posts, which were published by a company page dedicated to addressing incidents tied to its Office software programs.

Outage reports for Microsoft 365, and Outlook in particular, peaked around 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time before dropping off, and some users began saying their access was restored.

“Following our reversion of the problematic code change, we’ve monitored service telemetry and confirmed that service is restored.”

Earlier this week the communications platform Slack also experienced an outage that left thousands of users unable to use the service.

Top Stories

Man seriously injured in stabbing at Victoria Park station

A man has suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the bus bay at Victoria Park station. Police were called to the station at Victoria Park Avenue just north of Danforth Avenue just after 7:30...

1h ago

SIU investigating after man found dead inside Scarborough home

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 53-year-old Scarborough man. The Special Investigations Unit says that around 11:30 p.m. on February 28, Toronto police were called to a home...

3h ago

Surge in Ontario measles cases renewing concerns about vaccination and risk of community spread

Ontario is facing its largest measles outbreak in nearly 30 years, with cases nearly doubling in two weeks, renewing concerns about vaccination rates and the risk of community spread. Public Health...

4h ago

Police searching for male suspect following Scarborough shooting

Police are searching for a man following a late afternoon shooting in Scarborough. Investigators were called to Bellamy-Nelson Plaza in the Bellamy Road and Nelson Street area just before 5 p.m. Saturday...

2h ago

