‘Problematic code change’ responsible for Microsoft services outage on Saturday

Microsoft says a “problematic code change” was responsible for thousands of Microsoft 365 customers having issues with services like Outlook on Saturday.

In a series of posts on the social platform X, the company said affected users were unable to access one or more Microsoft 365 services.

Data from Downdetector, which tracks outages, showed thousands of reports from users, many of whom took to social media to say they were unable to access their Outlook email accounts.

“Users were able to access Microsoft Teams but may have experienced degraded functionality, including inability to create chats or perform searches,” Microsoft said in the posts, which were published by a company page dedicated to addressing incidents tied to its Office software programs.

Outage reports for Microsoft 365, and Outlook in particular, peaked around 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time before dropping off, and some users began saying their access was restored.

“Following our reversion of the problematic code change, we’ve monitored service telemetry and confirmed that service is restored.”

Earlier this week the communications platform Slack also experienced an outage that left thousands of users unable to use the service.