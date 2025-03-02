‘Dune’ director Villeneuve, ‘Anora’ producer Quan among Canadians up for Oscars

Director Denis Villeneuve attends the premiere of "Dune: Part Two" in Montreal, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Oscar-winning German composer Hans Zimmer will partake in a tribute to Montreal filmmaker Denis Villeneuve at this week's Canadian Screen Awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted March 2, 2025 6:00 am.

Canadian filmmakers behind two of the year’s most buzzed-about films will go head-to-head for the best picture trophy at tonight’s Oscars.

Quebec director/producer Denis Villeneuve and producer Tanya Lapointe are nominated for their sci-fi epic “Dune: Part Two.”

Meanwhile, Vancouver producer Samantha Quan and U.S. director Sean Baker earned a nod for their tragicomic dramedy “Anora.”

They’re up against eight other films including the papal thriller “Conclave” and box-office smash “Wicked.”

Competing for best documentary is “Sugarcane,” a Canada/U.S. examination of the deaths, abuse and missing children at a former residential school in British Columbia, from Secwépemc filmmaker Julian Brave NoiseCat and Toronto journalist Emily Kassie.

The 97th Academy Awards show, hosted by Conan O’Brien, is set to air at 7 p.m. EST on CTV.

“Anora” producer Quan said being in the Oscars race feels “like a dream.”

“We made this movie for $6 million. We make things because we feel passionate about making things, and we make them in a very particular style. We’re super-committed to be indie filmmakers,” she said in a recent interview.

She likened making the short list for a best picture trophy to an underdog team competing in the NCAA’s March Madness tournament.

“I would liken it to a teeny tiny college getting into the Final Four. You’re just like, ‘Is this really happening? Is this real life?'” she said.

“Anora” received six nominations, including for best original screenplay, directing, and actress in a leading role for Mikey Madison.

“The fact that we’re in this situation with so many amazing, gigantic movies is kind of surreal.”

“Dune: Part Two” has five nominations, including best production design, highlighting Montreal’s Patrice Vermette and Dartmouth, N.S., set decorator Shane Vieau.

They’ll square off against the “Nosferatu” production design crew, which includes Toronto-born Craig Lathrop, as well as “The Brutalist,” featuring another Torontonian: set decorator Patricia Cuccia.

“Nosferatu,” Robert Eggers’ reimagining of F.W. Murnau’s 1922 gothic horror film, is also up for best costume design, which was done by Toronto’s Linda Muir.

She’s one of several Canadians who’ve earned Oscar nods for the vampire film, including Newmarket, Ont., native Traci Loader, competing for best makeup and hairstyling.

Meanwhile, David Giammarco of Welland, Ont., is nominated for best sound on “A Complete Unknown,” working alongside a team that includes Paul Massey, who was born in the U.K. and moved in his late teens to Toronto where he spent 13 years before relocating to Hollywood.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

