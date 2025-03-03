Trump says economy-wide tariffs to hit Canada Tuesday

President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House, Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Washington, after returning from a trip to Florida. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 3, 2025 3:05 pm.

Last Updated March 3, 2025 3:14 pm.

U.S. President Donald Trump says 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy, will start Tuesday.

Trump says there’s no room left for America’s closest neighbours to negotiate a way out of the devastating duties.

The president says both counties would have to build car plants and “other things” in the United States to get the levies removed.

Trump’s executive order to implement economywide tariffs was delayed until Tuesday after Canada and Mexico agreed to introduce new security measures at the border.

The order initially tied the tariffs to the illegal flow of people and drugs across the borders — but Trump previously said the delay would allow time for an “economic” deal.

It remains unclear what the president wants to see from Canada in exchange for dropping the tariff threat for good.

More to come

Top Stories

Ford urging 'Buy Ontario' approach as tariffs loom, says he may legislate it

Premier Doug Ford says he is considering 'Buy Ontario' legislation in the face of threatened tariffs from the United States. President Donald Trump has said Tuesday would be the day he puts tariffs...

1h ago

Canada's bracing for Trump's tariffs. Here's how it's expected to respond

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods imposed by the U.S. government are expected to take hold tomorrow, marking the start of a North American trade war. President Donald Trump signed the order to impose...

5h ago

City adds parking meters near Mimico GO Station, leading to more frustration for commuters

Nicholas Travascio, who lives in Toronto's west end and relies on the Mimico GO train to get him downtown, has been getting a jump start to his weekdays. “Instead of getting a reasonable amount of...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Trump tariffs could mean secondhand clothing will cost more, fewer vintage pieces coming into Canada

On March 4, the United States will begin imposing a 25 per cent tariff on most Canadian goods, including secondhand and vintage apparel - a market that is valued at almost 200 billion USD. As in most...

1h ago

