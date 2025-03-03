Trump says economy-wide tariffs to hit Canada Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump says 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy, will start Tuesday.

Trump says there’s no room left for America’s closest neighbours to negotiate a way out of the devastating duties.

The president says both counties would have to build car plants and “other things” in the United States to get the levies removed.

Trump’s executive order to implement economywide tariffs was delayed until Tuesday after Canada and Mexico agreed to introduce new security measures at the border.

The order initially tied the tariffs to the illegal flow of people and drugs across the borders — but Trump previously said the delay would allow time for an “economic” deal.

It remains unclear what the president wants to see from Canada in exchange for dropping the tariff threat for good.

More to come