‘We will not back down’: Trudeau says Canada fighting back against U.S. tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a round of retaliatory tariffs on imported American products. The move came after U.S. President Donald Trump initiated 25% tariffs on most Canadian imports.

By Patricia D'Cunha, Cormac Mac Sweeney, and The Canadian Press

Posted March 4, 2025 10:29 am.

Last Updated March 4, 2025 12:52 pm.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing back again U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods, with retaliatory measures and some tough words.

Trudeau said the U.S. has launched a “dumb” continental trade war, and Canada is fighting back.

“Canadians are reasonable, and we are polite, but we will not back down from a fight,” the Prime Minister said Tuesday, speaking to Canadians.

“We’re going to fight, and we’re going to win.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has followed through on his threat to hit Canada and Mexico with sweeping economy-wide tariffs, 10 per cent on energy and 25 per cent on all other goods, which came into effect at midnight.

Canada has responded with immediate countermeasures. It is imposing 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on $30 billion worth of American products, with the levy set to expand to cover another $125 billion in U.S. goods in 21 days.

The Prime Minister had a direct message for President Trump. Addressing him by first name, Trudeau said, “This is a very dumb thing to do.”

“We two friends fighting is exactly what our opponents around the world want to see.”

Trudeau also said Canada will challenge U.S. tariffs through the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) process and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

“This country is worth fighting for.”

Directly addressing Canadians, Trudeau said, “This is going to be tough, even though we are all going to pull together because that’s what we do.”

“We will use every tool at our disposal so Canadian workers and businesses can weather the storm.”

Trudeau said the federal government will support Canadians “no matter the cost,” including enhancements to employment insurance and measures to protect businesses from potential “predatory” takeovers.

In Trudeau’s message to Americans, he spoke about the damage this trade war will cause to the U.S. economy by raising prices and cutting jobs.

“We don’t want this, we want to work with you as a friend and ally. We don’t want to see you hurt either. But your government has chosen to do this to you,” Trudeau said.

“Your government has chosen to put American government jobs at risk, at the thousands of workplaces that succeed because of materials from Canada, or because of consumers in Canada, or both.”

Despite Canada’s border plan showing a 97 per cent reduction in drug seizures at the border since December, Trudeau said in a statement that the actions of the U.S. are entirely unjustified and violate the free trade deal Trump himself signed in his first term.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows the number of people and drugs crossing illegally into the United States from Canada is minuscule compared to the volume coming across the southern border. It reports just 13.6 grams of fentanyl seized by northern Border Patrol staff in January.

Trudeau said that Canada’s response to border and fentanyl concerns was “well received” by American officials, and now Trump is ignoring his justification for the tariffs.

“These tariffs are not specifically about fentanyl even though that is the legal justification he must use to actually move forward with these tariffs,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau said that Trump has not hidden his desire to use the tariffs as a means to crush the Canadian economy and annex Canada.

The Prime Minister also said he would meet with the premiers on Tuesday to discuss potential non-tariff responses. Trudeau said some provinces are looking at blocking American companies from bidding on publicly funded contracts.

Trump said he also plans to implement 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports coming into the U.S. on Mar. 12. These duties would be on top of any existing tariffs.

Economists warn if the trade war continues, it will plunge Canada into a recession in a matter of months and lead to price increases and job losses.

With files from The Associated Press

updated

updated

