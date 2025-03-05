Canada advances toxic label for ‘forever chemicals,’ phased regulation approach

Vials containing PFAS samples sit in a tray at a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency lab in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Joshua A. Bickel

By Jordan Omstead, The Canadian Press

Posted March 5, 2025 3:53 pm.

Last Updated March 5, 2025 4:09 pm.

The federal government says it’s moving ahead with a plan to designate the entire class of so-called forever chemicals as toxic and expects to begin consultations in two years on further regulating their use in cosmetics, food packaging and other consumer products.

The government released its phased approach to tackling the entire class of chemicals known as PFAS, which are often labelled forever chemicals because they don’t break down easily in the environment.

The government says it will start consultations on PFAS use in firefighting foam this year with the aim of publishing regulations by 2027, before it moves on to consultations on consumer products.

It also released its final report on PFAS, which concludes the chemicals are harmful to human health and meet the criteria to be labelled as toxic under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

The designation excludes fluoropolymers, such as the brand name Teflon, because the report suggests they may have a different hazard level as other forever chemicals.

The government already regulates some of the thousands of PFAS, which studies have linked to significant health problems including cancers, hormone disruptions, immune system problems and liver disease.

