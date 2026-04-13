Police investigating hit and run in Brampton, man in critical condition

A Peel Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 13, 2026 8:38 am.

A man in his 20s has been rushed to a trauma centre with life‑threatening injuries after a hit‑and‑run collision in Brampton early Monday.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say the pedestrian was struck around 5:19 a.m. at Bovaird Drive West and McLaughlin Road. The driver involved did not remain at the scene, and investigators currently have no description of the suspect vehicle.

Emergency crews arrived to find the victim critically injured. He was transported to a trauma centre as officers closed eastbound lanes of Bovaird Drive for the on‑scene investigation. Police are urging drivers to expect delays and, if possible, avoid the intersection during the morning commute.

The Major Collision Bureau has taken over the case and is appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone with dashcam footage or information to contact Peel police.

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