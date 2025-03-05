Joly told Liberals she briefed Carney on Trump tariffs

Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly speaks with journalists before attending a cabinet committee meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, March 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted March 5, 2025 6:29 pm.

Last Updated March 5, 2025 8:25 pm.

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly’s office confirms she has briefed Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney on President Donald Trump’s tariffs days ahead of Sunday’s leadership vote this week.

Carney is the presumed front-runner for the party’s leadership and could become prime minister as early as next week — which would make Trump’s growing trade war with Canada his problem to sort out.

Joly told Liberal MPs at a national caucus meeting on Wednesday she has been briefing Carney ahead of the Sunday vote.

According to multiple Liberal sources with knowledge of what happened at Wednesday’s virtual national caucus meeting — including an MP who was there — Joly suggested that she has not yet briefed the other Liberal leadership candidates.

The sources cannot be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the meeting.

The sources said that when a caucus member pointed out that there are three other candidates, Joly said she would brief them if she can.

The minister gave MPs an update during Wednesday’s meeting on Ottawa’s response to Trump’s tariffs. Chrystia Freeland and Karina Gould, both caucus members and candidates for the Liberal leadership, were not present.

Joly’s director of communications James Fitz-Morris said he would not comment on what happened in the caucus meeting because those meetings are considered private.

He said Joly has “been in touch and has offered briefings to all of the leadership candidates” and described her as having “rolling conversations” with many different people about Canada-U.S. relations during recent weeks.

He did not say when the offers to brief the other candidates were made, but added Joly has not turned down anyone’s request to be briefed.

Unlike Freeland and Gould, Carney and fellow leadership candidate Frank Baylis are not elected members of Parliament and do not attend national caucus meetings.

None of the leadership campaigns responded to requests for comment on Wednesday.

Freeland has based her campaign on presenting herself as the candidate with the experience to fight Trump on the tariffs.

Gould has said Canada can’t take its relationship with the U.S. for granted ever again.

Baylis has insisted Canada has taken the wrong approach to Trump by appearing to bow down too quickly to his demands.

A large number of cabinet ministers and Liberal MPs have endorsed Carney, including Joly. She is set to appear with him at an event in Montreal on Thursday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to step down following Sunday’s leadership vote event in Ottawa.

Trump hit Canadian goods this week with sweeping 25 per cent tariffs but his administration granted a one-month grace period for auto tariffs on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2025.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Trump grants auto tariff pause, tariffs on Canada remain after call with Trudeau

The Big Three automakers were able to secure a month-long tariff exemption on Wednesday after a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump — but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrapped a call to the...

breaking

30m ago

Centennial College to relocate programs at Story Arts Centre to Progress Campus in Scarborough

Centennial College has announced they will be relocating programs from one of their five Toronto campuses to another amid a decline in international enrolments and "stagnant government funding." Progress...

1h ago

Man charged for 'suspicious' incidents involving Toronto children had past conviction of sexually assaulting boy at knifepoint

A man arrested by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) on Tuesday after an investigation into a trio of suspicious incidents involving children in the Junction area was previously convicted of kidnapping and...

9h ago

Series of tow-truck related shootings in Toronto, Ajax in past week

An industry plagued by violence saw more of it over the last several days, with three separate tow-truck related shootings in Toronto and Ajax. Toronto police say two people were shot at a tow yard...

5h ago

