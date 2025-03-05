Man charged for allegedly committing indecent act on Lakeshore West GO Train

Dhiraj Bhalla, 35, of Hamilton, has been charged with one count of indecent act. Investigators believe there may be additional victims and have released his photo. Image: HRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 5, 2025 5:28 am.

Last Updated March 5, 2025 5:32 am.

A man from Hamilton has been charged for allegedly committing an indecent act in front of female passengers while aboard a GO Train on the Lakeshore West line.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) officers said on Feb. 7, a small group of adult females were riding the Lakeshore West GO Train from Union Station to Burlington when an unknown male boarded the train and sat down near the women.

It’s alleged that he exposed his genitals and looked directly at one of the female victims while committing an indecent act.

Police said the women moved to another train car and reported the incident to the customer service representative after arriving at Appleby GO Station. Police were then notified, and an investigation into the incident began.

Authorities identified the suspect and arrested the man on Feb. 25 after he exited a train at Union Station.

Dhiraj Bhalla, 35, of Hamilton, has been charged with one count of indecent act. Investigators believe there may be additional victims and have released his photo.

The accused was held for a bail hearing. Anyone with information is asked to contact HRPS investigators.

Dhiraj Bhalla, 35, of Hamilton, has been charged with one count of indecent act. Investigators believe there may be additional victims and have released his photo. Image: HRPS.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Businesses scramble to contain fallout from Trump's tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico

A Minnesota farmer worries about the price of fertilizer. A San Diego entrepreneur deals with an unexpected cost increase of remodeling a restaurant. A Midwestern sheet metal fabricator bemoans the prospect...

2h ago

2 men injured in shooting at tow yard near the Stockyards

Two men were injured, one critically, in a double shooting at a tow yard near the Stockyards. Toronto police officers were called to Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday...

27m ago

Toronto residents concerned leftover snow, rain will lead to flooding

The leftovers from Toronto's snowstorm are still piled high on the streets of flood-prone neighbourhoods like the Beaches, and with rising temperatures and a rainstorm expected Wednesday, residents are...

1h ago

Tow truck driver shot at Scarborough gas station

A tow truck driver has been shot at a Scarborough gas station late Monday night. Toronto police say they were called to Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue around 11:20 p.m. to reports of a shooting. The...

7h ago

Top Stories

Businesses scramble to contain fallout from Trump's tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico

A Minnesota farmer worries about the price of fertilizer. A San Diego entrepreneur deals with an unexpected cost increase of remodeling a restaurant. A Midwestern sheet metal fabricator bemoans the prospect...

2h ago

2 men injured in shooting at tow yard near the Stockyards

Two men were injured, one critically, in a double shooting at a tow yard near the Stockyards. Toronto police officers were called to Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday...

27m ago

Toronto residents concerned leftover snow, rain will lead to flooding

The leftovers from Toronto's snowstorm are still piled high on the streets of flood-prone neighbourhoods like the Beaches, and with rising temperatures and a rainstorm expected Wednesday, residents are...

1h ago

Tow truck driver shot at Scarborough gas station

A tow truck driver has been shot at a Scarborough gas station late Monday night. Toronto police say they were called to Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue around 11:20 p.m. to reports of a shooting. The...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:11
'This is gonna be tough': Trudeau pledges to help Canadians impacted by tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to help Canadian workers and businesses impacted by U.S. President Donald Trump's move to place 25% tariffs on most imported Canadian goods. Trudeau promised to use every tool available to help Canadians.

19h ago

1:48
Trudeau announces retaliatory tariffs against United States

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a round of retaliatory tariffs on imported American products. The move came after U.S. President Donald Trump initiated 25% tariffs on most Canadian imports.

19h ago

1:11
'This is a very dumb thing to do': Trudeau delivers tariff response to Trump

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke directly to U.S. President Donald Trump, saying that 25% tariffs on imported Canadian goods is a "very dumb thing to do." Trudeau also announced a round of retaliatory tariffs on American products.

19h ago

0:56
American liquor gets removed from LCBO shelves in Ontario

LCBO employees have pulled American liquor products from store shelves. The move comes after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on most imported Canadian goods.

19h ago

3:35
'The President has gone sideways': Ford lashes out at Trump over tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is lashing out at U.S. President Donald Trump after America imposed 25% tariffs on Canadian imports. Ford claims the tariffs are the singular work of Trump.

20h ago

More Videos