A man from Hamilton has been charged for allegedly committing an indecent act in front of female passengers while aboard a GO Train on the Lakeshore West line.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) officers said on Feb. 7, a small group of adult females were riding the Lakeshore West GO Train from Union Station to Burlington when an unknown male boarded the train and sat down near the women.

It’s alleged that he exposed his genitals and looked directly at one of the female victims while committing an indecent act.

Police said the women moved to another train car and reported the incident to the customer service representative after arriving at Appleby GO Station. Police were then notified, and an investigation into the incident began.

Authorities identified the suspect and arrested the man on Feb. 25 after he exited a train at Union Station.

Dhiraj Bhalla, 35, of Hamilton, has been charged with one count of indecent act. Investigators believe there may be additional victims and have released his photo.

The accused was held for a bail hearing. Anyone with information is asked to contact HRPS investigators.