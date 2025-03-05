No compromise on tariffs, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic Leblanc look on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a press conference concluding a first ministers meeting in Ottawa on Jan. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick</p>

By Allison Jones and Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted March 5, 2025 1:47 pm.

Last Updated March 5, 2025 2:37 pm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are on the same page with a position that Canada will not be compromising on tariffs.

He suggests Canada will not be removing any of its retaliatory tariffs unless all American tariffs are removed.

“Zero tariffs and we are not going to budge. We aren’t going to buckle down. Let’s move forward to the USMCA deal, or CUSMA deal, or NAFTA, whatever you want to call it, and let’s start moving forward. But we will not budge. Zero tariffs,” Ford said.

Ford says a temporary reprieve is not good enough for Canada or Ontario to end its retaliatory measures.

His comments come one day after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy, and Canada responded with 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on $30 billion worth of American products.

Related:

Trump announced Wednesday that the Big Three automakers will get a one-month exemption on reciprocal tariffs that were set to go into effect on April 2 for any vehicles coming through the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Trade Agreement.

Trudeau’s office says he spoke with Trump by phone this afternoon.

Top Stories

Trump grants tariff exemption for Big Three automakers in North America

U.S. President Donald Trump says he's granted a one-month tariff exemption for any vehicles coming through the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says...

breaking

25m ago

Man charged for 'suspicious' incidents involving Toronto children had past conviction of sexually assaulting boy at knifepoint

A man arrested by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) on Tuesday after an investigation into a trio of suspicious incidents involving children in the Junction area was previously convicted of kidnapping and...

3h ago

Customers from Canada and beyond seek answers after Aurora drum store's abrupt closure

Customers of a now defunct Aurora drum store reached out to Speakers Corner saying they’re out thousands of dollars after the abrupt closure of the business.  Jake Adams, a lifelong drummer who lives...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

City of Toronto tables final offer to CUPE Local 79 as Monday strike deadline looms

The City of Toronto says it has tabled a final offer to CUPE Local 79 -- the union that represents 27,000 inside workers -- with wage increases that are nearly double the current rate of inflation. In...

37m ago

