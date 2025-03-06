Federal Court dismisses challenge of Trudeau’s move to prorogue Parliament

Cranes surround the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa as construction on centre block continues, Friday, Jan.24, 2025. A federal judge has dismissed a legal challenge of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's move to prorogue Parliament. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted March 6, 2025 9:55 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2025 10:40 pm.

OTTAWA — A federal judge has dismissed a legal challenge of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s move to prorogue Parliament.

Two Nova Scotia men had asked the Federal Court to declare the current suspension of Parliament illegal because there must be a “reasonable justification” for hitting the pause button.

David MacKinnon of Amherst, N.S., and Aris Lavranos of Halifax sought an order setting aside Trudeau’s January decision to advise Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to exercise her power to prorogue Parliament until March 24.

Federal lawyers argued that Trudeau’s advice to Simon was not subject to review by the courts, and that the ultimate judgment rests with the voting public.

In a ruling made public late Thursday, Federal Court Chief Justice Paul Crampton said the applicants failed to demonstrate that Trudeau exceeded limits established by the written Constitution, unwritten constitutional principles or any other legal limits.

On Jan. 6, Trudeau fought back tears as he announced plans to resign as prime minister once a new Liberal leader is chosen.

Trudeau also said Simon had agreed to his request to prorogue Parliament, wiping the legislative slate clean and pausing the business of the House of Commons and Senate.

He said prorogation would allow for a reset of Parliament, which had been largely paralyzed for months as the Conservatives pressed the Liberals to hand over documents related to misspending on a green-tech fund.

MacKinnon and Lavranos asked the court to expedite a hearing of their application for judicial review, citing the urgent U.S. threat of steep tariffs on goods from Canada.

They maintained that Trudeau’s decision effectively denied Parliament the ability to carry out its constitutional functions in the “exceptional and compelling” circumstances posed by the tariff threats.

Crampton wrote in his ruling that he understood why MacKinnon and Lavranos might find the circumstances surrounding Trudeau’s decision to seek prorogation to be troubling.

He said this is particularly so in a broader context in which the executive branch has been increasingly drawing functions away from the legislative branch through concentration of power in the cabinet and the Prime Minister’s Office.

However, the applicants bore the burden to demonstrate that the prime minister’s decision, viewed in its entirety, exceeded the scope of his authority, Crampton wrote.

“They failed to meet that burden.”

The judge added that in deciding the issue, he was mindful of the emphasis that the Supreme Court of Canada has placed on the courts refraining from “undue interference” with the other branches of government.

Crampton listened to arguments from both sides of the dispute during a two-day hearing last month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump announces one-month tariff pause on some Canadian goods, Canada halts second tariff wave

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order pausing tariffs on some Canadian imports linked to the auto industry and lowering levies on potash to 10 per cent. Details of the order, read...

6h ago

Ford says Ontario to place 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states by Monday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is going ahead with a 25 per cent tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. Ford made the comments during an appearance on CNN. "As of......

7h ago

Parents concerned over potential cuts to Toronto school for students with developmental disabilities

Parents of students at Beverley School are concerned over potential funding cuts as the Toronto District School Board works to balance its budget. The Beverley School, located in Baldwin Village, is...

4h ago

Teen dies after shooting in Stoney Creek: Hamilton police

A 16-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Stoney Creek early Thursday morning, Hamilton Police confirm. Officers say the teen was struck after multiple shots were fired at around 4:20 a.m. in the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Trump announces one-month tariff pause on some Canadian goods, Canada halts second tariff wave

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order pausing tariffs on some Canadian imports linked to the auto industry and lowering levies on potash to 10 per cent. Details of the order, read...

6h ago

Ford says Ontario to place 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states by Monday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is going ahead with a 25 per cent tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. Ford made the comments during an appearance on CNN. "As of......

7h ago

Parents concerned over potential cuts to Toronto school for students with developmental disabilities

Parents of students at Beverley School are concerned over potential funding cuts as the Toronto District School Board works to balance its budget. The Beverley School, located in Baldwin Village, is...

4h ago

Teen dies after shooting in Stoney Creek: Hamilton police

A 16-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Stoney Creek early Thursday morning, Hamilton Police confirm. Officers say the teen was struck after multiple shots were fired at around 4:20 a.m. in the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Ontario to slap retaliatory 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is prepared to place a 25% tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. The move is in retaliation to President Donald Trump's 25% levy on most Canadian goods.

10h ago

5:17
Canada's bargaining position remains strong in trade war: Trudeau

Negotiations are continuing in the trade war between Canada and the U.S. As Glen McGregor reports, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains in a very strong bargaining position.

7h ago

0:36
Security camera captures suspects setting 13 vehicles on fire

On March 3 police attended an outdoor vehicle storage lot in Markham for reports of a fire. Officers determined that the fire had been set at around 3 a.m. and extinguished on its own.

11h ago

0:51
Trudeau describes 'colourful' phone call with Trump over tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to a question about his phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. The call stemmed from Trump's move to place 25% tariffs on most Canadian goods being imported into America.

12h ago

1:11
Trudeau: Goal remains to get all tariffs removed

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government's goal is to convince the U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to drop all tariffs on Canadian goods. Trudeau claims the two sides remain in conversation and negotiation.

12h ago

More Videos