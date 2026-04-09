Man charged after alleged hate-motivated assault in Toronto PATH walkway

Toronto police have arrested a 37-year-old man suspected of a hate-motivated assault in the PATH underground pedestrian walkway earlier this year and a separate alleged assault this week.

Police say the first incident happened on Jan. 16 in the underground walkway between Scotia Plaza and First Canadian Place.

Police allege the suspect approached the victim and spat on them in an unprovoked confrontation.

“The victim confronted the suspect, but as they did, the suspect walked toward the victim in an aggressive manner while uttering anti-Black racial slurs,” police said in a release regarding the incident.

On Apr. 8, police say they were called to a building in the Yonge and King streets area, after a man was asked to leave before he allegedly assaulted the victim.

Darren Thomey, 37, of Toronto, was arrested and has been charged with hate-motivated assault and failing to comply with probation in connection to the January incident.

Thomey has also been charged with assault with a weapon, failing to comply with probation and failing to comply with a release order.