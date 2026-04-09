Rosedale residents opt for private security amid rise in break-ins

Rosedale is one of the most affluent neighbourhoods in the city, and a prime reason why residents say it’s a popular target for criminals. They say break-ins and car thefts have become a disturbingly common occurrence, and now they’re stepping up their own security efforts.

Janice Lo, the president of the South Rosedale Residents’ Association, says while private security isn’t new in the neighbourhood, many have chosen to collectively pay for private security to regularly patrol the area.

“There’s been an increase in home invasions and some of them have become violent, and so that really sparked the attention of most of the community,” Lo tells CityNews, noting that the organized security effort comes at a cost of between $170 to $200 per month, per household.

“As more engagement increases in the community, households can decide if they want to opt in.”

According to Toronto Police data, in 2024, there were 55 reported break-and-enters in the Rosedale-Moore Park neighbourhood. In 2025, that number rose to 70 – an increase of more than 27 per cent.

Blake Acton is a former police officer who has lived in Rosedale for nearly two decades. While criminals haven’t targeted his home, they have targeted his vehicle.

“Three times I’ve had my vehicle stolen, right off the driveway, and I’ve had them broken into,” he says, adding he’s not too worried about break-ins thanks to his Great Dane.

“I’m very lucky in my immediate area, everyone has a sharp eye and look out for each other.”

Lo says Toronto police are aware of the residents’ concerns and have conducted several projects in the past few months in various communities, including Rosedale.

In a statement to CityNews, a Toronto police spokesperson said, “Our focus is on working with communities through prevention strategies, targeted enforcement, and ongoing investigations to address crime concerns. TPS also offers Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design audits, where officers can assess residents’ homes to make them less appealing to potential criminality.”

As for the private security patrols, the residents’ association hopes that if more households opt in to the plan, there will eventually be private security in the area 24/7.