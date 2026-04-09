Man arrested after girl, 13, alleges he followed her in Toronto’s east end

Photo of Daniel Frayne, whom police allege followed a 13-year-old girl as she was walking home in the city's east end on April 6, 2026. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted April 9, 2026 4:00 pm.

An arrest has been made after an underage girl claimed a man followed her in the east end of the city earlier this week.

Police say around 4 p.m. on Apr. 6, a 13-year-old was walking home in the Swanick Avenue and Hannaford Street area, near Gerrard Street East and Main Street, when a man allegedly attempted to block her from walking on the sidewalk.

Investigators say the girl managed to get past the man, who then continued to follow her until she fled and called the police.

Police say Daniel Frayne, 30, of Toronto, has been charged with harassment by watching and besetting. He is scheduled for a court appearance in July.

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