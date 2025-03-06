Federal government announces $10M to fund programs to counter antisemitism

Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety Rachel Bendayan speaks to reporters at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted March 6, 2025 12:22 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2025 1:21 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government is putting an additional $10 million into a program aimed at helping community groups counter violent extremism and antisemitism.

Official Languages Minister Rachel Bendayan tells the National Forum on Combatting Antisemitism that this money will go toward the Community Resilience Fund.

She says this money will help fund security services at grassroots organizations and help their staff better understand the early warning signs of extremism.

The Community Resilience Fund is meant to help fund projects undertaken by non-profit organizations, educational institutions, other levels of government and police agencies.

It currently operates on a $7 million annual budget.

Both Bendayan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau say Canada has seen a dramatic increase in antisemitic acts since the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 6, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

