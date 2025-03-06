Peel Public Health reporting measles case amid outbreak of the virus in the province

A patient with the measles virus. Photo: Flickr. (C) lolostock.com ((C) lolostock.com (Photographer) - [None]

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 6, 2025 1:34 pm.

Peel Public Health are warning residents of a confirmed measles case with a recent history of international travel amid the biggest outbreak of the virus in Ontario since 2008.

The case was confirmed on March 4, and the public may have been exposed if they were in any of the following places over the last two weeks.

  • February 24: Air Canada Flight AC57 from Dubai to Toronto
  • February 24: Toronto Pearson International Airport, Terminal 1, between 8:36 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.
  • February 27: Aboud Health Walk-in Clinic & Pharmacy between 3:15 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
  • February 27- 28: Emergency room of Trillium Health Partners Credit Valley Hospital between 8:45 p.m. and 12:41 a.m.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should immediately contact their health care provider, or if not available, Peel Public Health to get advice and do not attend school or work.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

With March Break approaching, Peel Public Health is also reminding people to check their immunization records, especially if they are traveling internationally.

Measles symptoms usually begin within seven to 21 days after infection and could include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes and a red rash.

Public Health Ontario says 78 new measles cases have been identified in the last two weeks, bringing the total this year to just over 140, far surpassing the 101 total infections recorded in the province between 2013 and 2023.

The last time there was a sizable outbreak in the province was 2008, when there was a total of 58 cases.

The epicentre of Ontario’s outbreak has been in the Southwestern and Grand Erie public health regions. As a result, 18 kids have been hospitalized in Ontario, including one who required intensive care. Toronto Public Health has confirmed one case of measles, while York Region Public Health reported its second case of measles on February 28.

With files from Catalina Gillies

Top Stories

Ford says Ontario to place 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states by Monday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is prepared to place a 25 per cent tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. Ford made the comments during an appearance on CNN. "As of......

1h ago

Trump announces one-month pause on Mexican tariffs, no move on Canada

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that Mexico will get a one-month pause on tariffs for most imports — but made no mention of tariffs on Canada — after the economy-wide duties...

29m ago

Trudeau says call with Trump was 'colourful' and he wants tariffs lifted entirely

OTTAWA — One day after he had what he describes as a "colourful call" with U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to insist the Trump administration's tariffs on Canada...

1h ago

'We are not the 51st anything': viral ad updated amid Canada-U.S. tensions

If you watched television in the mid-to-late 1990s, you'll remember an iconic Canadian advertisement that resonated from coast to coast to coast. It was a Molson commercial with the famous tagline,...

19m ago

